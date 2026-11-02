ETV Bharat / state

Hit By Flood, Textile Traders Of Odisha's Aska Stare At Unprecedented Losses; Sell Goods At Throwaway Prices

The worst sufferers are traders whose business establishments remained flooded for days due to which goods stored in them were damaged. Textile traders in urban areas of the district had stored a large number of clothes in their shops for the festive season. But due to the floodwater, the stored goods have been destroyed.

Now, the affected traders are forced to sell their goods at throwaway prices. In Aska, the struggle for life has begun even as the flood water has somewhat receded. On one side, the water of the Bada river and on the other, that of Rusikulya river entered the town. The water entered shops and caused extensive damage to goods dealing a heavy blow to traders, particularly those dealing in textiles.

Be it soaked clothes or expensive shoes, the traders are now selling them at only 10 to 20 per cent of the price. Clothes that would have cost Rs 500 are being sold for only Rs 40 to 50. The main market of Aska is now bustling with people from villages and towns even as the traders are staring at unprecedented losses.