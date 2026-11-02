Hit By Flood, Textile Traders Of Odisha's Aska Stare At Unprecedented Losses; Sell Goods At Throwaway Prices
Be it soaked clothes or expensive shoes, traders are now selling them at only 10 to 20 per cent of the price, reports Samir Acharya.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Ganjam: The floods after cyclone Arnab have dealt a severe blow to residents of Ganjam in Odisha.
The worst sufferers are traders whose business establishments remained flooded for days due to which goods stored in them were damaged. Textile traders in urban areas of the district had stored a large number of clothes in their shops for the festive season. But due to the floodwater, the stored goods have been destroyed.
Now, the affected traders are forced to sell their goods at throwaway prices. In Aska, the struggle for life has begun even as the flood water has somewhat receded. On one side, the water of the Bada river and on the other, that of Rusikulya river entered the town. The water entered shops and caused extensive damage to goods dealing a heavy blow to traders, particularly those dealing in textiles.
Be it soaked clothes or expensive shoes, the traders are now selling them at only 10 to 20 per cent of the price. Clothes that would have cost Rs 500 are being sold for only Rs 40 to 50. The main market of Aska is now bustling with people from villages and towns even as the traders are staring at unprecedented losses.
The traders said they have no option but to sell off their goods at throwaway prices. According to residents of Aska, the flood this year surpassed that of 1990 in terms of damage caused to people and property. Starting from bookstores to second-hand shops, from the clothing business to the photo frame business, every trader is staring at losses that too during the festive season.
Ganjam district witnessed the fury of floods triggered by rains associated with Cyclone Arnab. A total of 386 villages across 22 blocks in the district have been affected, along with 18 urban areas.
Also Read
Over 43,000 Affected, 23,000 Evacuated As Flood Caused By Cyclone Arnab Wreaks Havoc In Ganjam