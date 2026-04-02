ETV Bharat / state

'Testimonies Lack Specificity': Court Acquits Nine In 2020 Delhi Riots

New Delhi: A court has acquitted nine men in a case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, saying that the testimonies cannot be relied upon in the case as they lacked specificity and were general in nature.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh was hearing the case against nine persons -- Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi, Mohammad Shadab, Habib, Irfan, Suhail, Salim alias Ashu, Irshad, and Azhar alias Sonu -- who were arrested in a loot and arson case linked to the northeast Delhi riots.

In an order dated March 30, the court said, “Testimonies are general in nature, lack specificity, especially in view of the fact that these witnesses have deposed falsely with regard to the place of the incident...I find that it will be unsafe to rely upon the testimonies of these witnesses to convict the accused.”

The accused were arrested in the case registered at Dayalpur police station in connection with the vandalisation of an Innova Crysta car, the burning of a motorcycle, the looting of street vendors' carts, and the arson of a shop named 'Royal Motors' during the riots which erupted in Chand Bagh area of the national capital.

Noting contradictions in the testimonies of eyewitnesses, the court said that the investigating officer in the case recorded the wrong date of the incident as February 24, but the incident happened on February 25, 2020.