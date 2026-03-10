ETV Bharat / state

Terrorist Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Nowshera

Acting on intelligence inputs, troops of White Knight Corps responded with swift and calibrated combat action after detecting the suspected infiltration bid along the border.

Representational Image.
Representational Image.
Jammu: The Army on Tuesday said alert troops successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating one terrorist during an encounter.

According to an official statement issued by the White Knight Corps on its official X handle, the movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera around 3 pm on Tuesday.

Based on credible intelligence inputs received from intelligence agencies, the alert troops responded with swift and calibrated combat action after detecting the suspected infiltration bid along the border. During the ensuing exchange of fire, one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist was neutralised, effectively preventing any breach of the Line of Control, it added.

"Responding with swift and calibrated combat action, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCoprs engaged swiftly, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt. In the ensuing engagement, on Paksitani sponsored terrorist was eliminated, effectively denying any breach of the LoC," the X post reads.

Security forces have intensified search operations in the area to trace the second terrorist believed to be part of the infiltration group. The Army further said troops have been reoriented to maintain relentless domination of the area with the help of integrated ground operations and aerial surveillance. "A robust operational posture and heightened alert continue across the sector," the post states.

