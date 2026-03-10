ETV Bharat / state

Terrorist Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Nowshera

Jammu: The Army on Tuesday said alert troops successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating one terrorist during an encounter.

According to an official statement issued by the White Knight Corps on its official X handle, the movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera around 3 pm on Tuesday.

Based on credible intelligence inputs received from intelligence agencies, the alert troops responded with swift and calibrated combat action after detecting the suspected infiltration bid along the border. During the ensuing exchange of fire, one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist was neutralised, effectively preventing any breach of the Line of Control, it added.