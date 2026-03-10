Terrorist Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Nowshera
Acting on intelligence inputs, troops of White Knight Corps responded with swift and calibrated combat action after detecting the suspected infiltration bid along the border.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Jammu: The Army on Tuesday said alert troops successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating one terrorist during an encounter.
According to an official statement issued by the White Knight Corps on its official X handle, the movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera around 3 pm on Tuesday.
Based on credible intelligence inputs received from intelligence agencies, the alert troops responded with swift and calibrated combat action after detecting the suspected infiltration bid along the border. During the ensuing exchange of fire, one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist was neutralised, effectively preventing any breach of the Line of Control, it added.
#𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 | #𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗹𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗕𝗶𝗱𝗙𝗼𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) March 10, 2026
𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧 𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 | 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗜𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗗
Acting on credible 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗽𝘂𝘁𝘀 by Intelligence Agencies, 𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳…
"Responding with swift and calibrated combat action, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCoprs engaged swiftly, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt. In the ensuing engagement, on Paksitani sponsored terrorist was eliminated, effectively denying any breach of the LoC," the X post reads.
Security forces have intensified search operations in the area to trace the second terrorist believed to be part of the infiltration group. The Army further said troops have been reoriented to maintain relentless domination of the area with the help of integrated ground operations and aerial surveillance. "A robust operational posture and heightened alert continue across the sector," the post states.
