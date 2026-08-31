ETV Bharat / state

Terrorist Hideout Busted In Jammu Kashmir’s Shopian, Arms Cache Recovered

Shopian: Security forces have claimed to have busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a joint operation. The recovered items include an AK-47 rifle, pistol, grenade, magazine and several cartridges.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out in the Naikpora Memandar area of ​​Shopian based on specific intelligence inputs. A team comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a search operation in the area.

“During the operation in an apple orchard in the area, security forces found a trace of a suspected hideout. After further searches, one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines and 60 rounds of 7.62 mm were recovered from the hideout,” they said.