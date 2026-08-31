Terrorist Hideout Busted In Jammu Kashmir’s Shopian, Arms Cache Recovered
The probe is underway to ascertain where the recovered weapons were brought from and for what purpose they were to be used, report Shahid Tak
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 31, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Shopian: Security forces have claimed to have busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a joint operation. The recovered items include an AK-47 rifle, pistol, grenade, magazine and several cartridges.
According to police sources, the operation was carried out in the Naikpora Memandar area of Shopian based on specific intelligence inputs. A team comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a search operation in the area.
“During the operation in an apple orchard in the area, security forces found a trace of a suspected hideout. After further searches, one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines and 60 rounds of 7.62 mm were recovered from the hideout,” they said.
Additionally, the force personnel recovered one pistol, one grenade and six rounds of 9 mm. Further legal action has been initiated after taking the recovered weapons and ammunition into custody.
Sources said that further investigations are underway to ascertain where the recovered weapons were brought from and for what purpose they were to be used. “The probe teams are also trying to find out whether this suspected hideout was related to any banned terrorist organisation or its associates,” said an official.
Nearly five days ago, security forces arrested six people during checkpoint checking and search operations in Shopian. Hand grenades, AK-47 rifle magazines, mobile phones and posters allegedly belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.
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