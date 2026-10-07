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Terrorist Hideout Busted In JK's Kupwara; AK-47, Grenades And Large Ammo Cache Unearthed

During the operation, the team detected and destroyed an old hideout, recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition

JK TERROR
Representational Image (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : October 7, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Handwara forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and recovered an AK-47 rifle, three grenades, and a large cache of ammunition, officials said.

"Based on a specific input, a joint team of police, Army and CRPF personnel conducted a search operation in the forest area of Nagda Nar, Handwara," a police spokesperson said. During the operation, the team detected and destroyed an old hideout, recovering large cache of arms and ammunition, he said.

The recoveries included an AK-47 rifle, three grenades, 857 AK rounds, 192 PIKA (machine gun) rounds, eight AK magazines, a silencer, 83 pistol rounds and other incriminating material, the spokesperson said. A case under relevant sections has been registered at Handwara police station and investigation has been initiated, he added.

TAGGED:

KUPWARA
TERROR HIDEOUT HANDWARA FOREST
JK TERROR

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