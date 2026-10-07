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Terrorist Hideout Busted In JK's Kupwara; AK-47, Grenades And Large Ammo Cache Unearthed

Representational Image ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Handwara forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and recovered an AK-47 rifle, three grenades, and a large cache of ammunition, officials said.

"Based on a specific input, a joint team of police, Army and CRPF personnel conducted a search operation in the forest area of Nagda Nar, Handwara," a police spokesperson said. During the operation, the team detected and destroyed an old hideout, recovering large cache of arms and ammunition, he said.