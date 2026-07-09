Terrorism Activities On Digital Platforms: NIA Conducts Raids In Bengal's Bankura
Electronic devices, digital storage media and suspicious materials were recovered from the house of Mir Asif, who was arrested earlier on charges of terrorism links.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in the Khatra area of West Bengal's Bankura as part of its probe into the dissemination of militant ideologies on social media platforms.
Searches were also conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi.
NIA sources said several electronic devices, digital storage media and some suspicious materials were recovered from the house of Mir Asif, who was arrested earlier on charges of having links with terrorist activities.
Investigators are looking into whether the seized devices were used to communicate with banned militant outfits, exchange propaganda materials or conduct online activities. Each device will be sent for forensic examination to gather information about the spread of the network, the source of communication and whether any other person is involved in it.
Investigators said various banned militant organisations are conducting malicious campaigns targeting Indian youths through various social media and encrypted messaging platforms. Preliminary investigation has revealed that attempts are being made to encourage terrorist activities by sending provocative videos, leaflets and messages on mobile phones.
Various terrorist handlers are allegedly spreading the militant ideology of Al Qaeda and ISIS among several individuals in the country, drawing them to anti-national activities, officials said.
Recently, there has been an increase in the spread of extremist ideologies among the youth through online platforms. NIA sources said the scope of the investigation may be expanded to other states after examining the documents, digital information and other materials recovered during the nationwide searches.
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