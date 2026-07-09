ETV Bharat / state

Terrorism Activities On Digital Platforms: NIA Conducts Raids In Bengal's Bankura

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in the Khatra area of ​​West Bengal's Bankura as part of its probe into the dissemination of militant ideologies on social media platforms.

Searches were also conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi.

NIA sources said several electronic devices, digital storage media and some suspicious materials were recovered from the house of Mir Asif, who was arrested earlier on charges of having links with terrorist activities.

Investigators are looking into whether the seized devices were used to communicate with banned militant outfits, exchange propaganda materials or conduct online activities. Each device will be sent for forensic examination to gather information about the spread of the network, the source of communication and whether any other person is involved in it.