'Terror Victims’ Properties Will Be Restored To Rightful Owners': Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

J-K LG Manoj Sinha(C) during a function for appointment letters among terror victims' relatives in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over appointment letters to family members of terror victims at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, Srinagar. Sinha reiterated the administration’s commitment to provide justice, jobs and dignity to the affected families. Addressing the gathering, the LG said the administration stands firmly with every victim family in Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to support them in every possible way. Sinha said the initiative to provide government jobs to terror victim families started around 13 months ago when some affected families from the Kashmir division met him and shared their painful experiences. “Their stories moved me deeply, and we decided to identify genuine cases for rehabilitation and provide them with government jobs,” he said. The LG said that today, 39 families from the Kashmir division received appointment letters, while 41 such families were given letters earlier in Jammu. He said nine families affected by the recent Nowgam blast were also provided job letters on Friday evening. “More than 200 family members have been provided government jobs so far this year,” he said. Recalling his interaction with victims, Sinha said he met several families who lost their loved ones to terrorism and were left to struggle in silence for years. “One of them told me his mother had to beg to raise him after their home was destroyed. Many children grew up without parents, yet no one came forward to help them,” he said.