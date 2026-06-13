ETV Bharat / state

Terror Suspect Detained After IB-ATS-STF Joint Raid In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur; Electronic Devices Seized

On Friday, teams of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from several states conducted a joint raid in Nanauta town of Saharanpur ( ETV Bharat )

Saharanpur: Following a joint raid in Nanauta town of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, security agencies on Friday detained a youth over suspected terror links.

After the joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Bhopal ATS, Meerut Special Task Force and Intelligence Bureau (IB) teams, the UP ATS informed that during the operation, the agencies detained a local resident identified as Naeem Abdullah.

Officials said Abdullah was immediately taken to an undisclosed location, where he is being subjected to intense questioning. Sources said investigating agencies had been monitoring him for some time over suspected international contacts and his digital activities.

During the operation, the team also seized his mobile phone and all other electronic devices from his possession and sent them for forensic examination. A special team of cyber experts is closely analysing the digital data and chat history obtained from these devices.