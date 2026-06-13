Terror Suspect Detained After IB-ATS-STF Joint Raid In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur; Electronic Devices Seized
The suspect, identified as Naeem Abdullah, is now being questioned at an undisclosed location, according to the UP ATS.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Saharanpur: Following a joint raid in Nanauta town of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, security agencies on Friday detained a youth over suspected terror links.
After the joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Bhopal ATS, Meerut Special Task Force and Intelligence Bureau (IB) teams, the UP ATS informed that during the operation, the agencies detained a local resident identified as Naeem Abdullah.
Officials said Abdullah was immediately taken to an undisclosed location, where he is being subjected to intense questioning. Sources said investigating agencies had been monitoring him for some time over suspected international contacts and his digital activities.
During the operation, the team also seized his mobile phone and all other electronic devices from his possession and sent them for forensic examination. A special team of cyber experts is closely analysing the digital data and chat history obtained from these devices.
Sources further said Abdullah is also being questioned in connection with a major case registered recently in Madhya Pradesh. However, neither the investigating agencies nor the local police have issued any official statement regarding the nature of the case or the reasons behind the detention.
Senior officials, however, have declined to comment on the matter, citing its national sensitivity.
According to local eyewitnesses, the joint team carried out the entire operation in Nanauta discreetly, without much public attention. As soon as a large security contingent arrived in multiple vehicles, there was considerable activity in the area and many local residents gathered out of curiousity. However, security agencies maintained control of the situation and completed the required legal formalities before leaving the spot, said a local.
At present, various investigating agencies are conducting an in-depth probe into all aspects of the sensitive case. Officials said an official press release would be issued only after the investigation is completed and facts are verified.
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