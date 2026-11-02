ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Tusker Kubra Kan Kills Two In Chhattisgarh's Surajpur; Forest Department On Alert

Surajpur : A notorious tusker named Kabra Kan, which strayed from its herd in Surajpur forest range in Chhattisgarh, has killed two people in the last 24 hours.

According to the Forest Department, Kabra Kan is roaming at Kalyanpur in Latori area. The elephant has claimed the lives of two men. According to reports, Kabra Kan first attacked and crushed a man riding a bike. It then attacked and killed another man who had gone to the forest to cut grass. The second person killed in the elephant attack was from Akhaurakala, Kalyanpur area.

A rise in attacks by the tusker has emerged as a cause of concern for the state's Forest Department. Forest officials said the movement of Kubra Kan is being monitored in the forest. Sub-Divisional Officer of Surajpur, Santosh Pandey said this year, 12 people have lost their lives in attacks by Kabra Kan in Surajpur and the bordering Balrampur Forest Division.

"In the Latori area of ​​Surajpur, a stray elephant, separated from its herd, is causing trouble for the people. The elephant has recently killed two people. We have put people on alert by making announcements in the surrounding villages," Pandey said.

The stray elephant, wandered from Balrampur Forest Division and strayed into reached Surajpur Forest Division. It is currently roaming in Kalyanpur area. A recent CCTV video went viral showing the elephant aggressively charging towards a man and thrusting its trunk through a residential doorway in Chhatarpur village, highlighting the intensity of the human-elephant conflict in the region.