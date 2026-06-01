Terror Links, Secret Evidence And State Security: Why Jammu Kashmir HC Backed Policeman’s Dismissal
J&K High Court restores police constable’s dismissal over militant links, upholds government’s security concerns, overturns 2011 judgment quashing termination without departmental inquiry.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 1, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Srinagar: In an interesting ruling on the scope of constitutional protections available to government employees, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has restored the dismissal of a police constable accused of links with militants, setting aside a 2011 judgment that had quashed his termination from service.
A division bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar allowed the appeal filed by the Jammu and Kashmir government and dismissed the writ petition of Ghulam Mohammad Tantray, a driver constable in the police department.
In its 17-page judgment, the bench held that the government had validly invoked Section 126(2)(c) of the erstwhile Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, a provision corresponding to Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, to dispense with a departmental inquiry in the interest of the security of the state.
According to the court record, Tantray joined the police department in 1991. In 2004, he was arrested in FIR No. 06/2004 registered at Police Station Zadibal, Srinagar, for offences under Section 120-B RPC and Sections 7/24 of the Indian Arms Act. A departmental inquiry was also initiated against him.
While the inquiry was pending, the government invoked Section 126(2)(c) and dismissed him from service, citing concerns relating to state security. The dismissal was formalized through Government Order No. 367-GAD of 2007 dated April 2, 2007.
Tantray challenged the order before the High Court. On April 29, 2011, a Single Judge allowed his petition and quashed the dismissal, holding that the government had not adequately explained why the departmental inquiry was abandoned midway.
The government subsequently filed a Letters Patent Appeal, leading to the present judgment.
The government argued that Tantray had been involved in terror and anti-national activities and that conducting a full-fledged departmental inquiry would compromise security interests and expose sensitive witnesses.
The Division Bench examined the official record and noted that the material placed before the Cabinet included allegations that Tantray had maintained contact with a Pakistani militant and had arranged a permanent hideout for him.
The court recorded: “As per the interrogation report in respect of FIR No. 6/2004 registered at Police Station Zadibal, Srinagar, the respondent was in contact with a Pakistani mercenary and had managed for him a permanent hideout in the house of one Haji Mushtaq Gazi.”
The Bench further noted that arms and ammunition were recovered during searches and that two hand grenades were allegedly recovered from the respondent's rented accommodation.
After examining the Cabinet record and the Home Department memorandum, the Division Bench concluded that sufficient material existed to justify dispensing with the inquiry.
The court held: "The writ Court seems to have ignored all this material available on record and has also failed to take note of the specific pleadings of the appellants."
The judges found that the government had relied upon reports of a committee headed by the Chief Secretary and had placed the relevant material before the Cabinet before recommending action under Section 126(2)(c). The judgment reproduces the reasons cited by the government for bypassing the normal disciplinary process.
According to the memorandum considered by the Cabinet: "The following are the reasons which make it impracticable to hold an enquiry: (i) the subject has militancy-related connections; (ii) the witnesses may not come forward to give statements against the subject in view of his contacts with militants, under fear of reprisal; and (iii) the Enquiry Officer shall not be in a position to conduct the enquiry in a fair manner keeping in view the possible threat perception to his life, his family members, and property from the subject and/or from militants/organisation for whom the respondent has been working or with whom he has developed close contacts.”
“The involvement of the Government machinery, particularly of those serving in security forces like the J&K Police, in subversive activities aimed at disintegrating the country undoubtedly affects the security of the State.”
“Though the judicial review of such satisfaction drawn by the President/Government on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers is very limited and constricted, yet the constitutional Courts are not debarred from judicially reviewing such satisfaction if it is vitiated by mala fides, absence of relevant material, arbitrariness, and above all, if it does not generally concern the security of the State.”
“The order of dismissal which was impugned in the writ petition was not required to contain the material on the basis of which the Government had drawn its satisfaction.”
The Division Bench was particularly critical of the 2011 judgment that had quashed the dismissal. The court observed: “The judgment passed by the writ Court is sketchy and seriously flawed.”
“Viewed thus, it was totally erroneous on the part of the writ Court to deal with the matter in a slipshod manner and set aside the dismissal of the respondent on the ground that it could not find any material justifying dispensing with of the departmental enquiry and resort to Section 126(2)(c) of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir when such material was available in abundance,” it added
Allowing the appeal, the Division Bench restored the government's decision to dismiss Tantray from service and overturned the relief granted by the Single Judge. “For the aforesaid reasons, we find merit in this appeal and the same is, accordingly, allowed. The impugned order passed by the writ Court is set aside. The writ petition is, accordingly, dismissed.”
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