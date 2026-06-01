ETV Bharat / state

Terror Links, Secret Evidence And State Security: Why Jammu Kashmir HC Backed Policeman’s Dismissal

Srinagar: In an interesting ruling on the scope of constitutional protections available to government employees, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has restored the dismissal of a police constable accused of links with militants, setting aside a 2011 judgment that had quashed his termination from service.

A division bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar allowed the appeal filed by the Jammu and Kashmir government and dismissed the writ petition of Ghulam Mohammad Tantray, a driver constable in the police department.

In its 17-page judgment, the bench held that the government had validly invoked Section 126(2)(c) of the erstwhile Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, a provision corresponding to Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, to dispense with a departmental inquiry in the interest of the security of the state.

According to the court record, Tantray joined the police department in 1991. In 2004, he was arrested in FIR No. 06/2004 registered at Police Station Zadibal, Srinagar, for offences under Section 120-B RPC and Sections 7/24 of the Indian Arms Act. A departmental inquiry was also initiated against him.

While the inquiry was pending, the government invoked Section 126(2)(c) and dismissed him from service, citing concerns relating to state security. The dismissal was formalized through Government Order No. 367-GAD of 2007 dated April 2, 2007.

Tantray challenged the order before the High Court. On April 29, 2011, a Single Judge allowed his petition and quashed the dismissal, holding that the government had not adequately explained why the departmental inquiry was abandoned midway.

The government subsequently filed a Letters Patent Appeal, leading to the present judgment.

The government argued that Tantray had been involved in terror and anti-national activities and that conducting a full-fledged departmental inquiry would compromise security interests and expose sensitive witnesses.

The Division Bench examined the official record and noted that the material placed before the Cabinet included allegations that Tantray had maintained contact with a Pakistani militant and had arranged a permanent hideout for him.

The court recorded: “As per the interrogation report in respect of FIR No. 6/2004 registered at Police Station Zadibal, Srinagar, the respondent was in contact with a Pakistani mercenary and had managed for him a permanent hideout in the house of one Haji Mushtaq Gazi.”

The Bench further noted that arms and ammunition were recovered during searches and that two hand grenades were allegedly recovered from the respondent's rented accommodation.