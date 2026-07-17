ETV Bharat / state

Terror Funding Probe: Rs 40 Lakh, Gold Seized In Joint ED-ATS Searches In Bengal

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday seized Rs 40 lakh in cash and 180 gm gold coins from a madrasa in West Bengal during searches at 16 locations across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi and Haryana as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged terror funding network.

According to sources, the money and gold items were seized from an office attached to a madrasa in Kalikapur area in Haroa in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

The searches stem from a case registered by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in October 2023. According to the complaint, an organised network allegedly collected huge sums of money that were subsequently diverted for terror-related activities.

During the investigation, agencies traced financial links to Haroa in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, prompting the latest raids.

Investigators are now examining the source of the seized cash and gold, how the assets were accumulated, and the identities of those allegedly connected to the transactions.

Officials are also trying to determine whether the seized funds were intended to finance terror-related activities or were linked to other illegal operations. The probe is currently progressing based on multiple leads. Sources said the ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Investigators are scrutinising financial transactions, bank accounts, records related to gold purchases and sales, and the roles of individuals associated with the premises.