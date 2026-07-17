Terror Funding Probe: Rs 40 Lakh, Gold Seized In Joint ED-ATS Searches In Bengal
Joint searches in Haroa recovered cash, gold and documents as investigators examined suspected terror financing and money laundering links.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday seized Rs 40 lakh in cash and 180 gm gold coins from a madrasa in West Bengal during searches at 16 locations across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi and Haryana as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged terror funding network.
According to sources, the money and gold items were seized from an office attached to a madrasa in Kalikapur area in Haroa in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.
The searches stem from a case registered by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in October 2023. According to the complaint, an organised network allegedly collected huge sums of money that were subsequently diverted for terror-related activities.
During the investigation, agencies traced financial links to Haroa in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, prompting the latest raids.
Investigators are now examining the source of the seized cash and gold, how the assets were accumulated, and the identities of those allegedly connected to the transactions.
Officials are also trying to determine whether the seized funds were intended to finance terror-related activities or were linked to other illegal operations. The probe is currently progressing based on multiple leads. Sources said the ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Investigators are scrutinising financial transactions, bank accounts, records related to gold purchases and sales, and the roles of individuals associated with the premises.
In addition to tracing the source of the seized assets, officials have also seized digital records, financial transaction data and other key documents that could help establish the money trail.
Several people have already been questioned, while more persons may be summoned as the investigation progresses. Authorities are also examining possible inter-state financial transactions and whether any funds originated from foreign sources.
If overseas funding is proved, investigators will examine how the funds were ultimately utilised and whether they were linked to any unlawful activities.
Further legal action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation. However, investigating agencies have not confirmed any arrests in connection with the case so far.
The development has also drawn attention because a central agency conducted searches at multiple locations in Kolkata a few years ago in connection with similar allegations. During those operations, several documents were seized from offices near Park Circus.
In the latest operation at Haroa, investigators have seized not only documents but also a substantial amount of cash and gold, intensifying the ongoing probe into the suspected financial network.
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