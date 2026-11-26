ETV Bharat / state

Terror Funding Case: Delhi HC To Pass Order On Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea On Dec 8

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it will pass an order on December 8 on the bail plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case. A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan, which was scheduled to pronounce the order Thursday, deferred it to December 8 to peruse an order passed by the Supreme Court granting bail to a co-accused in the case.

"Today, the matter was listed for pronouncement of judgement. Yesterday, counsel for appellant (Rashid) has brought to the notice of the court that the Supreme Court has granted bail in Nayeem Mohd Khan Vs NIA. "Nayeem Mohd Khan is a co-accused in the same matter. This court would like to peruse the (Supreme Court) order. Accordingly, list this matter for pronouncement of order on December 8," the bench said.

The high court had reserved its order on Rashid's bail plea on November 3. Rashid has sought bail in the terror case lodged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed his bail plea saying he has influenced some of the prosecution witnesses.

The probe agency contended that two of the prosecution witnesses, who are also protected witnesses, have turned hostile. Rashid was earlier granted interim bail to attend the ceremonies related to his father's demise. He faces allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir. Rashid has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him in the 2017 case.