ETV Bharat / state

Termite-Eaten Cash Worth Several Lakh Recovered From Kolkata's Surendranath College

Kolkata: A fresh political controversy has surfaced in West Bengal after bags full of money were found in the locked student union room at the Surendranath College premises in Kolkata, police said.

Several notes of Rs 500 and Rs 100 denominations were found in an almirah at the spot during the cleanliness drive, although many of the notes were eaten away by termites, according to police sources.

College officials said that the student union room had been locked since May 4, after the election results were declared. This money was found after a municipal team visited the college to eliminate mosquitoes before the monsoon season arrived. When nobody could produce the keys to unlock the door, it was forced open with the permission of the college authorities.