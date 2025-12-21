ETV Bharat / state

Tenth Month Old Girl Raped In Haryana, Accused From UP Arrested

The accused has been arrested under the POCSO Act and will be presented in court soon.

Child Rape Rewari
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 21, 2025 at 12:11 AM IST

Rewari: A case of sexual assault against a 10-month-old girl has come to light in Rewari, Haryana. The victim has been admitted to a trauma centre. The city police registered a case and arrested the accused, who will soon be produced in court.

The infant's family, originally from Bihar, work as labourers in the city. They rented a room in a colony in the city police station area. On Saturday morning, around 7:30 a.m., their 10-month-old daughter was playing outside while their parents were inside. Meanwhile, a young man from Uttar Pradesh, who lived in a nearby rented room, reportedly came there and picked up the girl and took her to a nearby vacant plot, where the sexual assault took place. Hearing the girl's screams, the family arrived at the scene, but the accused fled.

The police were informed of the incident, and the accused was subsequently arrested. It was found out that he was drunk

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravindra Kumar stated that information was received this morning that a 10-month-old girl had been raped. Upon receiving the information, the team arrived at the scene, and the girl was admitted to the Rewari Trauma Centre, where she is undergoing treatment. The DSP stated that the girl's condition is stable. The accused has been arrested under the POCSO Act and will be presented in court soon.

Meanwhile, after receiving information about the rape, Bharatiya Janata Party District President Dr Vandana Popli reached the trauma centre late Saturday evening. She met with the victim's family and assured them of all possible help. She stated that the government fully supports the families of the victims and that the accused will be punished severely. She also urged doctors to provide the best possible treatment to the girl.

