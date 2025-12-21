ETV Bharat / state

Tenth Month Old Girl Raped In Haryana, Accused From UP Arrested

Rewari: A case of sexual assault against a 10-month-old girl has come to light in Rewari, Haryana. The victim has been admitted to a trauma centre. The city police registered a case and arrested the accused, who will soon be produced in court.

The infant's family, originally from Bihar, work as labourers in the city. They rented a room in a colony in the city police station area. On Saturday morning, around 7:30 a.m., their 10-month-old daughter was playing outside while their parents were inside. Meanwhile, a young man from Uttar Pradesh, who lived in a nearby rented room, reportedly came there and picked up the girl and took her to a nearby vacant plot, where the sexual assault took place. Hearing the girl's screams, the family arrived at the scene, but the accused fled.