ETV Bharat / state

Tensions Rise Over Malayalam Language Bill Amid Karnataka-Kerala Dispute

Minister Rajeev clarified that the new bill respects the rights of linguistic minorities and does not threaten the status of Malayalam as the state's official language. ( File Photo/ETV Bharat )

Kasaragod: The ongoing controversy surrounding the Malayalam Language Bill 2025 has intensified amid escalating tensions between Kerala and Karnataka. The dispute centers on the proposed legislation by the Kerala government and its implications for linguistic minorities and educational institutions, prompting strong reactions from both sides.

Kerala Law Minister P. Rajeev criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s stance on the bill, asserting that his remarks were based on an outdated version of the legislation. The bill, introduced by Kerala, aims to permit Tamil and Kannada-speaking minorities to study in their respective mother tongues, with official communications in these languages in regions where they are prevalent. The legislation also makes it optional for students in such areas to study Malayalam, reflecting sensitivity towards linguistic diversity.

Minister Rajeev clarified that the new bill respects the rights of linguistic minorities and does not threaten the status of Malayalam as the state's official language. He emphasized that the Karnataka Chief Minister’s concerns were unfounded, given his reliance on an old draft of the bill.

Karnataka, however, remains apprehensive, particularly regarding the status of Kannada-medium schools in Kasaragod, Kerala. The Karnataka government estimates that around 169 Kannada-medium schools operate in the border district, and fears that the new bill might impact these institutions. Karnataka officials argue that if the legislation becomes law, it could undermine the use of Kannada in schools and threaten the linguistic rights of Kannada speakers living in Kasaragod.

Siddaramaiah has alleged that the bill encroaches on the freedom of language and has called on Kerala to withdraw the legislation promptly. The Karnataka government and several organizations have taken diplomatic steps, with representatives meeting Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Kasaragod to discuss the issue. Kannada organizations are preparing protests against the bill, and the BJP has staged demonstrations in Kasaragod, emphasizing the need to protect Kannada-medium education.