Tensions In Uttarakhand Village After Youth Allegedly Vandalised Shivling

Roorkee: Tensions broke out in Mohitpur village under the Bhagwanpur police station area of Haridwar district, Uttarakhand, after a temple was allegedly broken into and a Shivling damaged by a youngster. The incident caused tensions in the village, after news of the Shivling being damaged spread like wildfire throughout the village, drawing a large number of villagers to the scene. An angry mob then severely beat the young man, who was subsequently handed over to the police.

Subsequently, the police rushed to the spot, and later, additional police teams reached the village and were deployed as a precaution. The area remains sensitive, though officials said things are under control for now.

Bhagwanpur police station in-charge, Inspector Surya Bhushan Negi, said the accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned. He added that information is also being gathered to determine whether the accused committed this act on his own or at someone's behest.