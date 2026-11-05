ETV Bharat / state

Tension Prevails in Disputed Kotia Border As Andhra Pradesh Plans Polls; Odisha Mobilises Security

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Koraput: Tension has increased drastically ahead of the local election scheduled by the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, as the security forces have been placed on high alert near the disputed border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The tension revolves around the sensitive area of Neredi Balasa (Nerellavalasa) in the Kotia Panchayat, which is officially referred to as Ganjaibhadra Panchayat in Andhra Pradesh records. The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to set up polling centres in Neredi Balasa for people of the lower Ganja area. The senior police contingent and administrative officials from Andhra Pradesh will reach the Salu camp tonight to open the election centre.

After the recent clash of words and threats of physical confrontations at border checkposts between security forces of both states, Odisha Police have made their presence strongly felt. Several platoons of Odisha Police have been positioned under departmental officers at important checkpoints. Surveillance on a twenty-four-hour basis has been initiated on all routes that lead to Neredi Balasa. Security personnel of Odisha are monitoring suspicious vehicles and people through barricades and roadblocks put in place along the access routes that lead to the planned voting venue.