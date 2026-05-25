Tension Over Historical Structures In Lucknow Village; Situation Peaceful After Police Deployment
The disputed structure has been locked for now, and police personnel have been deployed at the site.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Lucknow: Tension flared in Kansakala village in Lucknow’s Malihabad area after a dispute emerged between members of the Pasi community and the Muslim community over two historical structures located in the village. Authorities said the situation has is peaceful since Friday prayers.
The disputed structure has been locked for now, and police personnel have been deployed at the site. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel were also stationed in the village overnight as a precaution. Officials said the situation is currently under control.
Residents from both communities, along with local historians, have offered different accounts about the origins and use of the structures.
Master Jamal, a village resident and retired teacher representing the Muslim side, said Friday prayers have been offered at the site for many years. According to him, both Shia and Sunni Muslims live in the village. While Sunnis earlier offered prayers there, members of the Shia community later also began using the site after seeking space for worship.
He said only Friday prayers are held at the location and not the five daily prayers. Jamal alleged that in recent days, some outsiders objected to prayers being conducted there, which led to protests before police intervened.
Jamal further said the land is recorded in revenue records in the name of the “Jama family,” whose descendants are now settled abroad after moving from Unnao’s Asoha area. He also said that the village has a long history of communal harmony, with Hindus and Muslims living together peacefully for decades.
Another local resident, advocate Ehsan, said that old village maps and revenue documents identify the site as a mosque and graveyard. He said records from the 1333 Fasli settlement and the 1359 Fasli land register mention both a mosque and cemetery. He alleged that the present controversy is politically motivated and said the matter can be resolved through dialogue.
Ehsan said that if an inquiry is conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India, the truth would become clear, and the land should be handed over to whichever community is proven to have ownership.
Pannalal, who runs a building materials shop in the village, said he has seen the structure since childhood. He recalled that the place was once overgrown with bushes and surrounded by filth. Some villagers even referred to it as a “haunted building.”
He said people began visiting the site and offering prayers there a few years ago and that there were no objections. However, the dispute began after construction work started, including installation of gates and the building of a platform.
Pannalal said he supports neither a temple nor a mosque at the site. Instead, he suggested that a girls’ school, hospital or community marriage hall be built there for the benefit of both communities. He added that he would personally contribute Rs 1 lakh if such a project is undertaken.
Rajesh Kumar Tailor, another villager said that the area was once part of a fort belonging to Raja Kans Pasi. Rajesh also said there is another tomb in the village and linked the area to local folklore surrounding a battle involving Raja Kans Pasi and commanders of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi. He said that if a fort once stood there, a temple may also have existed nearby and that the present prayer site could have once been a Shiva temple.
He said there should be an impartial archaeological investigation and said the site should be handed over to whichever side ownership is established.
Historian Ravi Bhatt said both structures appear to be historical, but there is no clear documented evidence about their origins. He said the dispute is lying between folklore and a historical “blind spot,” where hard evidence remains limited.
Bhatt noted that the use of lakhori bricks suggests the structures may predate the British period, as building materials changed later. However, he dismissed claims linking the site to a battle between Raja Kans Pasi and Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, saying no clear historical record exists to support such assertions.
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