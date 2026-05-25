ETV Bharat / state

Tension Over Historical Structures In Lucknow Village; Situation Peaceful After Police Deployment

Lucknow: Tension flared in Kansakala village in Lucknow’s Malihabad area after a dispute emerged between members of the Pasi community and the Muslim community over two historical structures located in the village. Authorities said the situation has is peaceful since Friday prayers.

The disputed structure has been locked for now, and police personnel have been deployed at the site. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel were also stationed in the village overnight as a precaution. Officials said the situation is currently under control.

Residents from both communities, along with local historians, have offered different accounts about the origins and use of the structures.

Master Jamal, a village resident and retired teacher representing the Muslim side, said Friday prayers have been offered at the site for many years. According to him, both Shia and Sunni Muslims live in the village. While Sunnis earlier offered prayers there, members of the Shia community later also began using the site after seeking space for worship.

He said only Friday prayers are held at the location and not the five daily prayers. Jamal alleged that in recent days, some outsiders objected to prayers being conducted there, which led to protests before police intervened.

Jamal further said the land is recorded in revenue records in the name of the “Jama family,” whose descendants are now settled abroad after moving from Unnao’s Asoha area. He also said that the village has a long history of communal harmony, with Hindus and Muslims living together peacefully for decades.

Another local resident, advocate Ehsan, said that old village maps and revenue documents identify the site as a mosque and graveyard. He said records from the 1333 Fasli settlement and the 1359 Fasli land register mention both a mosque and cemetery. He alleged that the present controversy is politically motivated and said the matter can be resolved through dialogue.

Ehsan said that if an inquiry is conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India, the truth would become clear, and the land should be handed over to whichever community is proven to have ownership.