Tension In Dhamtari As Villagers Oppose Woman’s Burial
A woman’s death in Borai sparked protests over alleged religious conversion, forcing her family to move the body twice as villagers opposed the burial.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 10:55 PM IST
Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): Tension surfaced in Dhamtari district on Thursday over the burial of a woman, echoing recent unrest linked to religious conversion in neighbouring Kanker.
According to information received, a woman from the Sahu family in Borai village died on Thursday morning. When her family prepared to bury her in the village, a section of villagers objected, claiming she had converted to Christianity. The objection quickly turned into a protest, with villagers insisting that the burial should not take place within the village limits.
As the situation worsened, the family decided to move the body from Borai to Nagari. Preparations for the burial were already underway there, and a pit had been dug. However, news of the body being brought to Nagari sparked fresh opposition. Local residents objected strongly, saying there was no designated burial land in the town.
With tensions running high, police and administrative officials reached the spot. Additional Superintendent of Police Manishanker Chandra, along with other police officers, was present, while Nagari SDM Preeti Durgam and her team tried to calm the situation. An additional police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.
During the standoff, Sant Kothari, associated with Hindu organisations, claimed that the Sahu family had converted to Islam and said villagers had collectively decided not to allow the burial in Nagari.
Despite repeated attempts by the administration to resolve the matter, the burial could not take place. Amid continued opposition, the family eventually took the body back to Borai village. There is no official information yet on when or where the last rites will be performed.