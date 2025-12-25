ETV Bharat / state

Tension In Dhamtari As Villagers Oppose Woman’s Burial

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): Tension surfaced in Dhamtari district on Thursday over the burial of a woman, echoing recent unrest linked to religious conversion in neighbouring Kanker.

According to information received, a woman from the Sahu family in Borai village died on Thursday morning. When her family prepared to bury her in the village, a section of villagers objected, claiming she had converted to Christianity. The objection quickly turned into a protest, with villagers insisting that the burial should not take place within the village limits.

As the situation worsened, the family decided to move the body from Borai to Nagari. Preparations for the burial were already underway there, and a pit had been dug. However, news of the body being brought to Nagari sparked fresh opposition. Local residents objected strongly, saying there was no designated burial land in the town.