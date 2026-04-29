Tension In Chhattisgarh Village: Pastor From Odisha Beaten Amid Prayer Dispute In Bastar
Tensions over alleged religious activities triggered violence in Bastar village. A pastor was assaulted before police stepped in and mediated a settlement.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
Jagdalpur: Once again, a dispute has erupted in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar between two groups in the name of the church and prayer. The situation escalated to the point where one group allegedly assaulted a Christian pastor. A video of the incident began circulating rapidly on social media on Tuesday.
However, after the clash, the police facilitated a mutual settlement between the two groups. The incident is reported to have taken place on Sunday (April 26).
Pastor Assaulted
The dispute broke out in Retawand village under the Bastar police station area. It has been claimed that a pastor had come over from Odisha with his family, and had been living in the village for some time. Villagers alleged that, in addition to staying in the village, the pastor was involved in religious prachar (proselytisation). This led to rising tensions.
The argument between the villagers and the pastor escalated to the point of physical violence. Following the incident, the matter was reported to the Bastar police station.
Police Step In After The Incident
Bastar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalabh Sinha said that a dispute had arisen between two communities in Retawand village on Sunday. Some people had objected to prayer activities in the village, which led to a scuffle. Acting on the matter, police from the Bastar police station immediately reached the village.
Settlement Reached Between Both Sides
The SP said, “Both communities were made to sit together and a compromise was reached. The situation has been brought under control. Preventive action has also been taken against members of both communities.”
He added that the area has been under close monitoring since the incident. Peace has prevailed in the region for the past two days, and no untoward situation has been reported.
Also Read: