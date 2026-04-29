ETV Bharat / state

Tension In Chhattisgarh Village: Pastor From Odisha Beaten Amid Prayer Dispute In Bastar

Jagdalpur: Once again, a dispute has erupted in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar between two groups in the name of the church and prayer. The situation escalated to the point where one group allegedly assaulted a Christian pastor. A video of the incident began circulating rapidly on social media on Tuesday.

However, after the clash, the police facilitated a mutual settlement between the two groups. The incident is reported to have taken place on Sunday (April 26).

Pastor Assaulted

The dispute broke out in Retawand village under the Bastar police station area. It has been claimed that a pastor had come over from Odisha with his family, and had been living in the village for some time. Villagers alleged that, in addition to staying in the village, the pastor was involved in religious prachar (proselytisation). This led to rising tensions.

The argument between the villagers and the pastor escalated to the point of physical violence. Following the incident, the matter was reported to the Bastar police station.