ETV Bharat / state

Tension In Chhattisgarh Village After Burial Of Converted Man Sparks Dispute

Kanker: Villagers in Hatkongera village of Kanker district staged a protest on Thursday after the sarpanch allegedly allowed the burial of a converted man's body without the consent of the Gram Sabha.

According to villagers, the controversy began after an elderly member of a Nishad family, who had converted to another faith, died on Wednesday. They alleged that the village sarpanch permitted the family to bury the body near the village river without consulting the Gram Sabha or local residents.

Tension In Chhattisgarh Village After Burial Of Converted Man Sparks Dispute (ETV Bharat)

Objecting to the decision, villagers convened a meeting and staged a protest against the sarpanch and accused him of taking the decision unilaterally and ignoring public opinion.

Residents said that resentment over religious conversions had already existed in the village and that allowing the burial without community approval further escalated tensions.