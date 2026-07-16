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Tension In Chhattisgarh Village After Burial Of Converted Man Sparks Dispute

According to villagers, the controversy began after an elderly member of a Nishad family, who had converted to another faith, died on Wednesday.

Tension In Chhattisgarh Village After Burial Of Converted Man Sparks Dispute
Tension In Chhattisgarh Village After Burial Of Converted Man Sparks Dispute (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Kanker: Villagers in Hatkongera village of Kanker district staged a protest on Thursday after the sarpanch allegedly allowed the burial of a converted man's body without the consent of the Gram Sabha.

According to villagers, the controversy began after an elderly member of a Nishad family, who had converted to another faith, died on Wednesday. They alleged that the village sarpanch permitted the family to bury the body near the village river without consulting the Gram Sabha or local residents.

Tension In Chhattisgarh Village After Burial Of Converted Man Sparks Dispute
Tension In Chhattisgarh Village After Burial Of Converted Man Sparks Dispute (ETV Bharat)

Objecting to the decision, villagers convened a meeting and staged a protest against the sarpanch and accused him of taking the decision unilaterally and ignoring public opinion.

Residents said that resentment over religious conversions had already existed in the village and that allowing the burial without community approval further escalated tensions.

Tension In Chhattisgarh Village After Burial Of Converted Man Sparks Dispute
Tension In Chhattisgarh Village After Burial Of Converted Man Sparks Dispute (ETV Bharat)

According to villagers, the sarpanch did not attend the meeting despite being called several times. When he eventually arrived, a heated argument reportedly broke out between him and the villagers.

Village Patel, the Tehsildar and the Station House Officer were present at the spot and attempted to mediate between the two sides.

Villagers said they had appealed to the bereaved family to return to their original faith, but the family declined. Several residents alleged that the family had earlier been socially boycotted by the village and argued that the burial should have taken place elsewhere.

Tension In Chhattisgarh Village After Burial Of Converted Man Sparks Dispute
Tension In Chhattisgarh Village After Burial Of Converted Man Sparks Dispute (ETV Bharat)

One woman protester alleged that the sarpanch's decision to allow the burial had angered villagers. Another resident, Sohan Lal Jain, said the family had been socially excluded from certain village facilities and demanded the sarpanch's resignation if the concerns of villagers were not addressed.

Villager Jayaram Dewangan said those who had been ostracised by the village should bury their deceased family members at another location.

The Kanker Tehsildar, who reached the village, declined to comment on the matter.

Read More:

  1. Tamil Nadu Moves SC Against HC Judgment Striking Down Quota Benefits For Converts To Islam
  2. TCS Religious Conversion Case: Nashik Court Grants Bail To Nida Khan; No Relief For Co-Accused Danish Shaikh
  3. UP Man Who Converted To Islam Returns To Hinduism, Performs Rituals At Home

TAGGED:

NORTH BASTAR KANKER
HATKONGERA VILLAGE
CHRISTIAN FOLLOWER IN KANKER
RELIGIOUS CONVERSION
HATKONGERA VILLAGE

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