ETV Bharat / state

Tension in Behala: BJP and TMC Resort To Blame Game Over Vandalism And Club Attack

Sources said a badminton tournament final match was underway at the Barisha Club on Diamond Harbour Road. Meanwhile, a public meeting, part of the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra', was being held not far from the club. Biplab Deb, appointed as the BJP's observer for West Bengal, was addressing the gathering.

In protest, BJP workers and supporters, led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, submitted a memorandum at the Thakurpukur police station on Monday. However, the ruling party alleged that the BJP entered their club and carried out acts of vandalism.

Kolkata: Tension prevailed in Behala area of Kolkata over allegations of vandalism by Trinamool Congress soon after the rally of former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP MP, Biplab Deb on Sunday night. The BJP alleged that soon after Deb finished his speech and left the venue, Trinamool Congress workers and supporters vandalised the dais and set it on fire.

According to the BJP, after he left the venue, Trinamool-backed miscreants attacked the venue. They alleged that chairs and other equipment were vandalised and set on fire. The fire brigade arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.

Following the incident, Trinamool MLA Ratna Chatterjee went to the spot and levelled counter-allegations against the BJP. She said, "This tournament has been going on for almost 10 years. I have been watching this game since I became the MLA of Behala East. I came prepared to watch the final match today. ​​Then I heard that some BJP boys had vandalised the Barisha Club. I believe this was done deliberately to prevent the badminton tournament from taking place. But the BJP doesn't know that we are Trinamool in Bengal. The more they attack, the stronger we will become."

Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar posted a video of the incident on his social media handle and strongly criticised the ruling party. He wrote, "Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, West Bengal has virtually descended into an abyss of lawlessness, the shameful consequences of which are becoming evident every day across the state. The Trinamool Congress is using anti-social elements to threaten and attack officials of the Election Commission of India, who are entrusted with constitutional duties. At the same time, opposition workers and supporters are being systematically tortured and attacked, all in the presence of the police, the supposed guardians of the law. A great jungle raj is openly prevailing across West Bengal today."