Tension Grips Manipur's Ukhrul After Militants Set Ablaze Several Houses

ecurity tightened after the protests erupted following the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of the Manipur Government on 06 February 2026, in Churachandpur. ( ANI )

Imphal: Armed militants allegedly torched several houses in Manipur's Ukhrul district, as tensions simmered in the area after a Tangkhul Naga community member was “assaulted” by a group of people, officials said on Monday. Two tribal groups had on Sunday evening engaged in intense stone pelting at Litan village in the district, prompting the administration to clamp down prohibitory orders, they said.

Around midnight on Monday, several houses of Tangkhul Naga community members were set on fire at Litan Sareikhong, allegedly by Kuki militants. A few houses of those belonging to the Kuki community were also torched in a nearby area, the officials said. Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur. Litan Sareikhong is a Kuki village.

"The damages are being ascertained, and the situation remains tense," a district official told PTI. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, in a social media post, appealed to all communities to exercise restraint and maintain peace. “Visited RIMS Hospital this morning to meet those injured in the unfortunate Litan incident in Ukhrul District & assured all necessary medical support for their speedy recovery,” he said.

“The incident, arising out of a misunderstanding, is now under control. I appeal to all communities to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law, and maintain peace and harmony," the CM added. Video footages doing the rounds show armed men setting fire to houses and vehicles in the village, and militants wearing camouflage firing with sophisticated weapons in the air.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clips. Additional security personnel have been deployed at Mahadev, Lambui and Shangkai and in other areas leading to Litan to maintain law and order and prevent movement of suspicious persons, the official said. On Sunday evening, security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the two tribal groups that clashed at Litan Sareikhong village, he said.