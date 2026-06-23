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Tension Erupts In Chhattisgarh Village Over Religious Conversion; Heavy Police Deployment In Place

The converted families have alleged that they are being forced to leave the village and that their right to practice their religion is being interfered.

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Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Narayanpur: : Security has been stepped up in Bharanda village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district following tensions over alleged religious conversions. The converted families accused villagers of forcing them to leave while tribal residents said their traditions and deities were being disrespected.

The converted families have alleged that they are being forced to leave the village and that their right to practice their religion is being interfered with. On the other hand, members of the tribal community said that the converts have disrespected tribal traditions, customs, and deities.

Around 26 families belonging to the converted community alleged that they have been asked to vacate the village unless they stop following their new religion and return to traditional tribal customs.

Guddu Ram Kumeti, one of the villagers who converted, said the problems began after they adopted another faith. "We are no longer being allowed to live in the village. We are being forced to leave and want the administration to resolve the issue," he said.

Members of the tribal community, however, maintained that some converted villagers do not respect traditional tribal customs, religious practices, and deities.

Ranay Kumeti, representing the tribal community, alleged that some of the converted families make objectionable remarks about tribal religious traditions and social events, which hurt the sentiments of the community. He said everyone living in the village should respect tribal customs and traditions to preserve social harmony.

The dispute over religious conversion has been ongoing since June 9 and has triggered protests by tribal organisations and social groups. Police recently arrested two accused in connection with the case, but officials said the situation in the village is tense despite the arrests.

Given the sensitivity of the issue, the district administration has deployed a large contingent of police personnel in Bharanda village to prevent any untoward incidents. Senior officials are monitoring the situation and are engaging with both sides in an effort to restore peace and maintain law and order.

Read More:

  1. Maharashtra: Woman Alleges Rape, Blackmail, Forced Religious Conversion; Two Held In Nagpur
  2. Religious Conversion Racket Busted In UP; 4 Keralites Held With Literature, Phones'
  3. Police Detain 11 For Forced Religious Conversion At Prayer Meet In Udaipur

TAGGED:

TRIBAL COMMUNITY
BHARANDA VILLAGE
TRIBAL CUSTOMS
CONVERSION DISPUTE
RELIGIOUS CONVERSION

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