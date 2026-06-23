ETV Bharat / state

Tension Erupts In Chhattisgarh Village Over Religious Conversion; Heavy Police Deployment In Place

Narayanpur: : Security has been stepped up in Bharanda village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district following tensions over alleged religious conversions. The converted families accused villagers of forcing them to leave while tribal residents said their traditions and deities were being disrespected.

The converted families have alleged that they are being forced to leave the village and that their right to practice their religion is being interfered with. On the other hand, members of the tribal community said that the converts have disrespected tribal traditions, customs, and deities.

Around 26 families belonging to the converted community alleged that they have been asked to vacate the village unless they stop following their new religion and return to traditional tribal customs.

Guddu Ram Kumeti, one of the villagers who converted, said the problems began after they adopted another faith. "We are no longer being allowed to live in the village. We are being forced to leave and want the administration to resolve the issue," he said.