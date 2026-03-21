Tension at Tirupparankundram Hill In Tamil Nadu's Madurai As Police Regulate Entry To Sikandar Dargah
It is alleged that the police personnel sought identification details from the devotees before permitting them to enter the dargah.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Madurai: Tension prevailed at Tirupparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai after police personnel allegedly prevented Muslim devotees from offering prayers at the Sikandar Badusha Dargah.
It is alleged that the police personnel sought identification details from the devotees who had been to the dargah to offer prayers. According to officials, a large number of worshippers had gathered since early on Saturday morning to ascend the hill for special prayers marking Ramzan.
Police personnel deployed at the foothill allowed entry to the devotees only after recording details such as name and address, citing security and administrative protocols. Some members of the public and representatives of Islamic organisations expressed concern over the procedure, stating that prayers have traditionally been conducted peacefully at the dargah and that delays due to individual verification caused inconvenience on a religious occasion.
Police officers maintained that the process was part of standard regulatory measures and urged cooperation from the devotees to ensure orderly conduct and public safety.
The developments came against the backdrop of ongoing sensitivities surrounding the site. The dargah is located near the Murugan temple complex atop the hill, an area that has seen legal scrutiny and judicial directions in recent years.
The Madras High Court had earlier issued orders restricting certain activities at the site, including a ban on animal sacrifice, considering the hill’s status as a protected monument. The order was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court of India in February this year.
Further, judicial directions have clarified that religious prayers at the dargah may be conducted on specified occasions such as Ramzan and Bakrid, rather than on a daily basis.
Given the sensitivity of the location involving multiple religious interests, heavy police presence was maintained at the foothills as a precautionary measure. Senior police officers, including Assistant Commissioner Sasi Priya, held discussions with those gathered at the site.
The officials reiterated that entry regulation and verification were being carried out in line with security considerations and administrative requirements, and not as a new restriction. The situation remained under close monitoring, with authorities highlighting the need to maintain law and order while respecting judicial guidelines and public sentiment.
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