ETV Bharat / state

Tension At Malda's Indo-Bangla Border Over Obstruction Of Bangladeshi Infiltrators' Pushback

A stretch of approximately 1,200 metres along the border in the Shukdevpur area remains completely unfenced. Taking advantage of this, infiltrators frequently crossed through this area. Bangladeshis would also harvest and take away crops from the fields belonging to Indian farmers located near the border. To put a stop to this, BSF authorities had planned to erect a barbed-wire fence along this section of the border in 2025.

Administrative sources said early this morning, an attempt was being made to push back a few Bangladeshi nationals to their country. The BGB obstructed the pushback, leading to a heated exchange of words between the border guarding forces of the two nations. At that point, Bangladeshis began swarming towards the border in large numbers. It is alleged that they also turned aggressive towards the BSF personnel.

While there has been no official reaction from the BSF or the district administration regarding this incident, BJP MP Khagen Murmu issued a warning to Bangladesh, stating that if necessary, the measures used against Pakistan would be used against Bangladesh as well. Upon coming to power in the state, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had declared that every Bangladeshi infiltrator would be apprehended and sent back to their country. As the process began, the Indian border guarding force faced resistance from Bangladeshis at various border points; now, the BSF has faced similar obstruction at Shukdevpur.

Thousands of Bangladeshis gathered at the open border at dawn. Locals alleged that the Bangladeshis obstructed the pushback with the backing of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Adequate BSF personnel have been deployed at the border to bring the situation under control.

Malda: Shukdevpur village in the Vaishnav Nagar police station area, situated along the Bangladesh border, has been tense since early Saturday morning due to the obstruction of pushback of Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended by the administration.

However, the fencing work could not be carried out due to obstruction by the BGB and Bangladeshi locals. This sparked a nationwide uproar, prompting the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to intervene directly. Subsequently, while campaigning in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that securing the Bangladesh border would be their first priority upon coming to power, promising that the entire border would be enclosed with barbed-wire fencing.

Timir Mondal, a resident of Shukdebpur, said, "This morning, we suddenly received news that Bangladeshis had gathered at the border. We were quite alarmed by this. Later, we learned that the BSF was attempting to push back Bangladeshi infiltrators, but the Bangladeshis resisted the push-back. Those being sent back today are citizens of their own country; they had been living here illegally for five to 10 years."

He added, "There has been a change of government in the state. The Chief Minister has stated that not a single Bangladeshi infiltrator will be allowed to stay here and everyone will be sent back to Bangladesh. Infiltrators are being repatriated through various border points, yet they are unwilling to accept their own citizens now. Many Bangladeshis had entered our country illegally through this very route. An initiative to erect barbed-wire fencing here was undertaken a year ago, but they created massive trouble at that time. We had to endure it helplessly."

Commenting on the matter, Vaishnavnagar MLA Raju Karmakar said, "Bangladeshi infiltrators have long been attempting to alter India's demographics. Our administration was sending these infiltrators back to their country, which led to today's trouble. It is truly surprising that they refuse to take back people of their own nationality and religion. These individuals have spread across various parts of the country and are creating numerous problems."

He further stated, "However, our government remains committed to repatriating these infiltrators. Today, an attempt was being made to send some infiltrators back to Bangladesh via the Shukdebpur border, which is why they caused a disturbance. We are apprising the Chief Minister of the situation. Currently, the situation is normal."

Khagen Murmu, BJP MP from the Malda North constituency, has also raised his voice over this issue. He stated, "A 569-kilometre stretch of the India-Bangladesh border remains unfenced. Despite repeated appeals by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to erect barbed-wire fencing along this vulnerable border, the then state government failed to transfer the necessary land. Upon assuming responsibility, Suvendu Adhikari immediately transferred the required land to the BSF authorities, and the fencing work has already commenced. Previously, Bangladeshis had objected to the installation of barbed-wire fencing at Sukhdevpur; now, they are once again objecting to the 'pushback' of infiltrators from their country."

He further added, "In reality, Bangladeshi jihadists are striving to ensure that Bangladeshis, Afghans, Pakistanis, and Rohingyas can easily enter this country, wreak havoc in West Bengal, and incite terror. We will counter this with all our might. We are fully prepared to thwart this conspiracy by the Bangladeshis. Just as Pakistan was taught a lesson, Bangladesh too will be taught a lesson if the need arises. The pushback process will continue."