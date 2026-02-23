ETV Bharat / state

Tension At JNU During ‘Samta Juloos’, Students Protest Against VC, Several Injured In Stone Pelting

Students gather on the JNU campus following late-night clashes between rival groups during the ‘Samta Juloos’. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The atmosphere at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) turned suddenly tense on Sunday night during the ‘Samta Juloos’ taken out by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU).

After the protest, two student groups came face to face on the campus, triggering a clash that escalated into stone pelting. Several students were injured in the incident, which unfolded in the early hours and created panic in parts of the university.

Police reached the campus after receiving information about the violence and brought the situation under control. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. According to students, tension continued on the campus following the incident.

Why Was The ‘Samta Juloos’ Organised?

The protest march, known as the ‘Samta Juloos,’ was organised in response to recent remarks made by Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit in a podcast. According to the students’ union, the Vice-Chancellor described the “UGC equity guidelines” as unnecessary and illogical. The union further claimed her comments about issues affecting the Dalit community were insensitive and disrespectful.

JNUSU President Aditi Mishra said that such remarks run counter to the spirit of social justice and equal opportunity in educational institutions. She stated that officials holding positions in public institutions must adopt sensitive language and perspectives.

According to a statement, JNUSU called for a march to the East Gate, demanding the Vice-Chancellor's resignation and the revocation of a rustication order. Protesters alleged that the administration did not engage with the march and instead allowed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members to confront them.

University authorities did not immediately respond to queries.

Cross-Allegations Between Left And ABVP

The clash has led to serious allegations and counter-allegations between Left-backed student groups and ABVP.

Left-backed organisations, including the All India Students' Association (AISA), claimed that ABVP activists pelted stones at the JNUSU encampment and attacked “unarmed students”, leaving several injured. According to purported videos shared by students present at the site, scenes of confusion and fear unfolded near the protest area as rival groups traded violence.

However, ABVP rejected the allegations and accused Left-backed organisations of provoking the clashes and spreading misinformation. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that Left-wing groups attacked their members, including Prateek Bhardwaj.

In a post on X, ABVP claimed, "Prateek Bhardwaj, a Biotechnology student from the School of Biotechnology, JNU, was allegedly ambushed inside the School of Social Sciences premises by Leftist goons. He was first blinded with fire extinguisher powder and then mercilessly beaten. It is further alleged that even a cylinder was opened and used during this fatal assault. He has been left critically injured and rushed to the hospital. His condition is serious."

ABVP Joint Secretary Vaibhav Meena described the situation as a “night of terror”. He told ANI, "The left wing's strike has been going on here for the last 7-8 days... The kind of terror they have spread throughout the night, they went to the schools and chased away the students from the study rooms by a mob of 300-400 masked men.... Vijay has been mob lynched by a mob of 100-150 people... Delhi Police did nothing... We condemn this..."