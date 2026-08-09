Tension At Jalpaiguri Border As Indian Farmer Held 'Hostage' In Bangladesh
Rajganj MLA Dinesh Sarkar says he has spoken to BSF IG about Dipankar Gope's return, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Tension flared at West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district near India-Bangladesh border after an Indian farmer was allegedly held hostage by Bangladeshi residents and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for alleged illegal entry into the country.
The farmer, Dipankar Gope, a resident of Rajganj in Jalpaiguri, had gone to spray pesticides in his tea garden near the border via Gate No. 30 of the Balason and Chaulhati Border Outposts (BOPs) when the incident occurred.
Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers' Association has alleged that some Bangladeshi residents abducted him and took him across the border, before handing him over to BGB. It said that the tea garden lies within Indian territory.
Local sources said a flag meeting has been held between the BSF and the BGB regarding Dipankar's return, but no resolution has been reached so far.
Meanwhile, a video circulating in the Bangladeshi media has caused a stir in the area. In the video, Dipankar is reportedly heard saying that he would be released from Bangladesh only if a Bangladeshi national currently held in India is sent back. While the authenticity of the video has not been verified by ETV Bharat, it has fuelled allegations that he is being held hostage.
Rajganj MLA Dinesh Sarkar said BSF had detained a Bangladeshi national a few days ago. "There are speculations that Dipankar might have been abducted in retaliation of that incident. But this information is unconfirmed. It is heard that the Indian farmer would be returned only if the Bangladeshi national is sent back. We have discussed the matter with the BSF Inspector General (IG)," Sarkar said.
Bijaygopal Chakraborty, president of the Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers' Association, expressed concern over the incident. "Who is responsible for the safety of farmers if they cannot work securely on their own land within the Indian territory near the border," he said, demanding increased vigilance and enhanced security measures from the administration.
Minister of State for Transport Ananda Barman said the state government is in communication to bring Dipankar back. "We have spoken with BSF officials and hopefully the farmer would be returned soon," Barman said.
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