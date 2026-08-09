ETV Bharat / state

Tension At Jalpaiguri Border As Indian Farmer Held 'Hostage' In Bangladesh

Jalpaiguri: Tension flared at West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district near India-Bangladesh border after an Indian farmer was allegedly held hostage by Bangladeshi residents and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for alleged illegal entry into the country.

The farmer, Dipankar Gope, a resident of Rajganj in Jalpaiguri, had gone to spray pesticides in his tea garden near the border via Gate No. 30 of the Balason and Chaulhati Border Outposts (BOPs) when the incident occurred.

Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers' Association has alleged that some Bangladeshi residents abducted him and took him across the border, before handing him over to BGB. It said that the tea garden lies within Indian territory.

Local sources said a flag meeting has been held between the BSF and the BGB regarding Dipankar's return, but no resolution has been reached so far.