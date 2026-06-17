ETV Bharat / state

Tension In Chhattisgarh Village As BJP Leader Among Three People Killed In Group Clash

Koriya: Tensions ran high in the Naugai village of Chhattisgarh after a BJP leader was among three persons who were killed in a group clash on Tuesday night. The fight erupted over the sand mining business in the area.

The BJP leader and former Janpad Panchayat vice president Bharat Singh was burnt to death inside his Toyota Fortuner. Two other people, including his brother, were among those who were killed in the incident.

The BJP leader was inside the car along with his brother when it was set on fire. The incident was reported in the jurisdiction of the Sonhat police station area. After it was set on fire, the car was reduced to ashes. The police and forensic teams have begun collecting evidence from the site.

Suresha Chaubey, additional superintendent of police, Koriya, said that there was a dispute going on between the Tripathi group and the Thakur group over the sand mining business.

"Out of the names of seven people that have surfaced, four have been arrested while police are looking out for three other accused," said Chaubey.

The police official said that the Tripathi family resides in Naugai village and members of the Thakur family arrived there at night, leading to an altercation and later a physical clash between the two sides. “It is not yet clear exactly how the Fortuner car caught fire. A case has been registered involving charges of arson as well as under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder),” said Chaubey.

According to police, preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a long-standing dispute over the sand mining business run by the families, which resulted in the clashes between the Thakur and Tripathi families. The clashes escalated into a bloody confrontation on Tuesday night, resulting in the killing of three people.