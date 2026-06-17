Tension In Chhattisgarh Village As BJP Leader Among Three People Killed In Group Clash
The BJP leader and former Janpad Panchayat vice president Bharat Singh was burnt to death inside his Toyota Fortuner.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST|
Updated : June 17, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Koriya: Tensions ran high in the Naugai village of Chhattisgarh after a BJP leader was among three persons who were killed in a group clash on Tuesday night. The fight erupted over the sand mining business in the area.
The BJP leader and former Janpad Panchayat vice president Bharat Singh was burnt to death inside his Toyota Fortuner. Two other people, including his brother, were among those who were killed in the incident.
The BJP leader was inside the car along with his brother when it was set on fire. The incident was reported in the jurisdiction of the Sonhat police station area. After it was set on fire, the car was reduced to ashes. The police and forensic teams have begun collecting evidence from the site.
Suresha Chaubey, additional superintendent of police, Koriya, said that there was a dispute going on between the Tripathi group and the Thakur group over the sand mining business.
"Out of the names of seven people that have surfaced, four have been arrested while police are looking out for three other accused," said Chaubey.
The police official said that the Tripathi family resides in Naugai village and members of the Thakur family arrived there at night, leading to an altercation and later a physical clash between the two sides. “It is not yet clear exactly how the Fortuner car caught fire. A case has been registered involving charges of arson as well as under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder),” said Chaubey.
According to police, preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a long-standing dispute over the sand mining business run by the families, which resulted in the clashes between the Thakur and Tripathi families. The clashes escalated into a bloody confrontation on Tuesday night, resulting in the killing of three people.
Inspector General (IG) Sarguja Range, Deepak Jha, said that they have registered a case at the Sonhat police station. “Efforts are underway to ascertain the root cause of the conflict, as there had been previous altercations between the groups as well. We appeal to the public to maintain peace and cooperate with the law-enforcing agency. We assure you that the strictest possible action will be taken against the accused,” said Jha.
According to officials, the accused blocked the Fortuner's path by parking a dumper truck in front of it, then doused the vehicle with petrol and set it ablaze. The BJP leader died on the spot in the incident.
A case has been registered against several individuals in connection with the incident. According to the police, they have arrested Akshat Tripathi, Vishal Tripathi, Satyaprakash Tripathi, and Mannu Tripathi, while a search is going on for the remaining accused.
Earlier, senior officials, including the IG of Surguja Range, visited the scene and received a detailed briefing from officials regarding the sequence of events.
There was a deployment of police at the scene, and the entire area has been cordoned off to handle any untoward situation. Meanwhile, after learning about the incident, several senior leaders from both the BJP and Congress arrived at Naugai and met the affected family to offer their condolences.
Bhaiyalal Rajwade, MLA, Baikunthpur, described the incident as tragic. "I arrived at the scene late at night immediately after learning about the incident. It is a tragic event. I discussed the matter with the IG. Preliminary information suggests there was a dispute between the two parties over an issue."
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