ETV Bharat / state

Tender Process For Andhra Pradesh's 168-Km Waterway To Machilipatnam Port To Begin In November

Amaravati: The inland waterway project from Muktyala in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district to Machilipatnam in Krishna district is in its final stages with preparations underway to invite tenders by the end of November.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,700 crore and is being undertaken under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. A Request for Proposal (RFP) regarding this project has been submitted to the Inland Waterways Authority of India and necessary approvals to execute the work have been obtained from it. Modifications were suggested in accordance with national inland waterway guidelines and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been issued, subject to certain conditions.

"We are taking steps to complete the tender process by the end of November under the PPP model for the development of the waterway between Muktyala and Machilipatnam. Modifications are being made to the project in accordance with the changes suggested by the Central authority," said Siva Prasad, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh Waterways Authority.

How will Transportation Work?

This waterway begins at Muktyala on the Krishna River, located 82 kilometres upstream from the Prakasam Barrage. It will span across 168 km, including the 82-km stretch from Muktyala and an 86-km stretch along the Bandar Canal, extending to Machilipatnam.

The project report estimates that this waterway will facilitate the transport of necessary cargo from the Jaggayyapeta industrial corridor to the Machilipatnam Port, enabling cost-effective transportation of materials such as cement, limestone, and fly ash to the Machilipatnam Port.