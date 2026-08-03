ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Police Seize Love Letters From Trainee IPS Officer's Room, Probe Suggests Relationship With Another Woman

Hyderabad: Investigators probing the sexual harassment case against trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy have seized handwritten love letters and other materials from his room, with police sources claiming the evidence points to an intimate relationship with another woman.

Uday Krishna Reddy was arrested after a fellow trainee woman IPS officer accused him of sexual harassment. He is currently in judicial custody, while the investigation is being supervised by DCP (Women's Safety) Lavanya Nayak Jadhav.

According to police sources, investigators searched the accused's room in Ashok Nagar as part of the crime scene reconstruction. During the search, they seized a laptop, a mobile phone, two handwritten love letters and a knife.

Police sources said the names mentioned in the letters led investigators to a woman from Andhra Pradesh who was allegedly in a close relationship with Uday Krishna Reddy. The woman, who married in 2014 and has reportedly been living separately from her husband since 2023 with her son, is said to have become acquainted with the accused during that period.