Telangana Police Seize Love Letters From Trainee IPS Officer's Room, Probe Suggests Relationship With Another Woman
The names mentioned in the letters led investigators to a woman from Andhra Pradesh who was allegedly in a close relationship with Uday Krishna Reddy.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Investigators probing the sexual harassment case against trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy have seized handwritten love letters and other materials from his room, with police sources claiming the evidence points to an intimate relationship with another woman.
Uday Krishna Reddy was arrested after a fellow trainee woman IPS officer accused him of sexual harassment. He is currently in judicial custody, while the investigation is being supervised by DCP (Women's Safety) Lavanya Nayak Jadhav.
According to police sources, investigators searched the accused's room in Ashok Nagar as part of the crime scene reconstruction. During the search, they seized a laptop, a mobile phone, two handwritten love letters and a knife.
Police sources said the names mentioned in the letters led investigators to a woman from Andhra Pradesh who was allegedly in a close relationship with Uday Krishna Reddy. The woman, who married in 2014 and has reportedly been living separately from her husband since 2023 with her son, is said to have become acquainted with the accused during that period.
According to the investigation, she later moved to Hyderabad, briefly worked at a private company and, on Uday Krishna Reddy's suggestion, joined an IAS coaching institute in Ashok Nagar earlier this year after resigning from her job. Police sources further claimed that the accused had proposed a live-in relationship, but she declined, citing her unresolved marital status.
Investigators also learnt that the trainee woman IPS officer met the woman in February this year. During their interaction, the trainee officer allegedly shared that she too had been subjected to assault and harassment by Uday Krishna Reddy. Police sources said the woman subsequently distanced herself from the accused.
Police have reportedly recorded statements from around 20 people in connection with the case. Investigators have also collected evidence allegedly showing that the accused forcibly entered the trainee officer's room and snatched her mobile phone. According to sources, several trainees have also spoken about his alleged aggressive behaviour during the training period.
Police are expected to seek the accused's custody for further interrogation as the investigation continues.
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