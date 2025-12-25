ETV Bharat / state

Nine People Burnt Alive As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Being Hit By Lorry In Karnataka's Chitradurga; PM Announces Ex-Gratia

Chitradurga: At least nine people were charred to death, while several others sustained serious burn injuries after a speeding truck crashed into a private sleeper bus in the wee hours of Thursday in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. The collision triggered a massive fire that left the bus completely charred.

The bus, carrying around 30 passengers, was enroute to Gokarna from Bengaluru via Shivamogga. Officials said the accident occurred near Javanagondanahalli in Hiriyur Gorlattu Cross, and the bus caught fire after being hit by the lorry.

"The accident occurred at around 2 AM. At least eight passengers and the lorry driver were killed in the mishap," said a senior official, adding that the death toll is likely to rise further.

As soon as information was received, police personnel along with the fire brigade team rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Speaking to media, Additional District Magistrate BT Kumaraswamy said, "A bus travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna met with an accident late at night. A lorry came from the opposite direction and hit the bus, causing the accident. The lorry driver has died, and the body has been shifted to the hospital morgue."

"At least 12 injured people, including the elderly, have been admitted to the government hospital. Nine passengers have been admitted to the Tumkuru government hospital. There were 30 passengers on board at the time of the accident. The mishap happened due to negligence of the lorry driver. Investigation is underway to identify the victims. The toll is likely to rise," the ADC added.

East Zone Inspector General of Police Ravikanthe Gowda said, "The bus with 32 passengers which was on its way to Gokarna was engulfed in flames under the impact of the collision. Most of the deceased were burnt alive inside the vehicle. The lorry may have hit the diesel tank of the bus, which likely leaked diesel and caught fire."