Nine People Burnt Alive As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Being Hit By Lorry In Karnataka's Chitradurga; PM Announces Ex-Gratia
Nine persons were burnt alive after a speeding truck collided with a sleeper bus in Chitradurga district early on Thursday. Toll is likely to rise.
Chitradurga: At least nine people were charred to death, while several others sustained serious burn injuries after a speeding truck crashed into a private sleeper bus in the wee hours of Thursday in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. The collision triggered a massive fire that left the bus completely charred.
The bus, carrying around 30 passengers, was enroute to Gokarna from Bengaluru via Shivamogga. Officials said the accident occurred near Javanagondanahalli in Hiriyur Gorlattu Cross, and the bus caught fire after being hit by the lorry.
"The accident occurred at around 2 AM. At least eight passengers and the lorry driver were killed in the mishap," said a senior official, adding that the death toll is likely to rise further.
As soon as information was received, police personnel along with the fire brigade team rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.
Speaking to media, Additional District Magistrate BT Kumaraswamy said, "A bus travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna met with an accident late at night. A lorry came from the opposite direction and hit the bus, causing the accident. The lorry driver has died, and the body has been shifted to the hospital morgue."
"At least 12 injured people, including the elderly, have been admitted to the government hospital. Nine passengers have been admitted to the Tumkuru government hospital. There were 30 passengers on board at the time of the accident. The mishap happened due to negligence of the lorry driver. Investigation is underway to identify the victims. The toll is likely to rise," the ADC added.
East Zone Inspector General of Police Ravikanthe Gowda said, "The bus with 32 passengers which was on its way to Gokarna was engulfed in flames under the impact of the collision. Most of the deceased were burnt alive inside the vehicle. The lorry may have hit the diesel tank of the bus, which likely leaked diesel and caught fire."
"Many passengers escaped unhurt or with minor injuries as they jumped from the bus. Preliminary investigation has revealed that nine people, including eight passengers and the lorry driver died," Gowda said.
"Most of the bus passengers had booked their tickets online. We have got their phone numbers. We are trying to contact their families. A DNA test would be performed to identify the dead bodies," the official added.
Meanwhile, another bus on way from T Dasrahalli to Dandeli with 42 school children that was behind the fateful bus narrowly escaped the mishap. "The driver of the bus carrying schoolchildren hit the bus from behind, turned to the other side and veered off the road. Fortunately, no one sustained even a minor injury. All children are safe," Gowda said.
The statement of the school bus driver, who is a key eyewitness to this accident, has been recorded, the IGP informed.
Following the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives and wished speedy recovery of the injured. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest," said the office of the Prime Minister.
Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2025
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each…
The PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from PMNRF to the families of the deceased. "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO stated.
