Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Is 'Engineering Drop Out'; Set To Be Elected Unopposed For Bihar Legislative Council
Nishant Kumar is the son of Janata Dal (United) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar is among the 10 candidates who have filed their nominations for an equal number of Bihar Legislative Council seats in the offing, and all of them are certain to be elected unopposed.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded nine candidates while the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded one.
All candidates have submitted details about their property in their nomination papers for the Bihar Legislative Council. Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 4.63 crore, which include Rs 17,409 in cash and a Fixed Deposit (FD) of Rs 72,22,805. He also has investments in mutual funds and National Savings Certificate (NSC) in the Post Office.
Nishant owns two vehicles, including a Hyundai Grand i10 and a Kia Seltos, along with land and flats in Nalanda, Kankarbagh, Sheikhpura and Jaganpura areas of Patna. There is no criminal case against him.
His election affidavit states that Nishant did not complete his higher education. He passed his intermediate from Patna Science College in 1998 and then enrolled in the Bachelor of Engineering program at the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra in Ranchi. However, he could not complete the course, clearing only five of the eight semesters before dropping out in 2001.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pawan Singh owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 19.44 crore. Being a car enthusiast, he owns a Toyota Fortuner Legender, a Land Cruiser, a Mahindra Thar, a Scorpio and a Suzuki scooter. There are six cases registered against him. He owns land, commercial buildings and flats in Patna, Arrah, Lucknow and Mumbai. He also owns gold worth Rs 70 lakh.
BJP's another candidate, Sanjay Mayukh, will be re-elected for a third term. He has movable assets worth Rs 1.76 crore, including a Tata Safari car and 100 grams of gold. A case has also been filed against him at Patna's Kotwali Police Station for allegedly holding a procession without permission and blocking the road.
The party's Anil Thakur has mentioned an income of Rs 6,94,760 in 2025-26. He owns 100 grams of gold and 600 grams of silver along with agricultural land worth Rs 71,000. He has Rs 60,000 in cash and Rs 163,000 in bank deposits. He also owns a Royal Enfield motorcycle and a Maruti Dzire car.
BJP's NDA ally Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Bharti Mehta also has assets worth crores. She wears sapphire and topaz. She also owns 620 grams of gold and 700 grams of silver. She also owns a diamond worth Rs 67,000. In addition to a residential flat and plot of land, Bharti Mehta also owns agricultural land and a Toyota Innova car.
JDU’s other candidate Lalan Prasad has movable assets worth Rs 5.60 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 14.90 lakh. He owns a motorcycle purchased in 2007 along with a gold ring worth Rs 100,000.
On the other hand, RJD leader Sunil Singh has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 10.87 crore. He owns a Maruti Esteem and a Hyundai car besides jewellery worth Rs 61 lakh. He also owns a Double-Barrel Breech-Loading (DBBL) shotgun and a revolver. He has eight criminal cases registered against him.
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