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Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Is 'Engineering Drop Out'; Set To Be Elected Unopposed For Bihar Legislative Council

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar is among the 10 candidates who have filed their nominations for an equal number of Bihar Legislative Council seats in the offing, and all of them are certain to be elected unopposed.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded nine candidates while the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded one.

All candidates have submitted details about their property in their nomination papers for the Bihar Legislative Council. Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 4.63 crore, which include Rs 17,409 in cash and a Fixed Deposit (FD) of Rs 72,22,805. He also has investments in mutual funds and National Savings Certificate (NSC) in the Post Office.

Nishant owns two vehicles, including a Hyundai Grand i10 and a Kia Seltos, along with land and flats in Nalanda, Kankarbagh, Sheikhpura and Jaganpura areas of Patna. There is no criminal case against him.

His election affidavit states that Nishant did not complete his higher education. He passed his intermediate from Patna Science College in 1998 and then enrolled in the Bachelor of Engineering program at the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra in Ranchi. However, he could not complete the course, clearing only five of the eight semesters before dropping out in 2001.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pawan Singh owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 19.44 crore. Being a car enthusiast, he owns a Toyota Fortuner Legender, a Land Cruiser, a Mahindra Thar, a Scorpio and a Suzuki scooter. There are six cases registered against him. He owns land, commercial buildings and flats in Patna, Arrah, Lucknow and Mumbai. He also owns gold worth Rs 70 lakh.