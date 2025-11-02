ETV Bharat / state

29 Injured As Tempo Traveller Overturns In Shimla

Shimla: At least 29 people were injured when their tempo traveller overturned in Kumarsain, about 81 kilometres from Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The incident took place at around 1:50 AM on the Shimla-Rampur National Highway near Dogra Mandi.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre, Kumarsain, for treatment. Sixteen of the injured, whose condition was stated to be serious, were shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, for treatment, police said

According to the Kumarsain police, the vehicle involved has been seized, and an investigation is ongoing. The tempo traveller was en route from Reckong Peo to the Rupidiya Nepal border.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi stated, "Rajkumar (36), originally from Jisa Pani Ward No. 1, Anchal Bheri Municipality in Banke District, Nepal, was driving the traveller. He currently resides in Dhanawali Post Office, Jawalda Village, Nankhari Subdivision, Shimla."