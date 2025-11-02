29 Injured As Tempo Traveller Overturns In Shimla
The police have seized the tempo traveller and initiated an investigation into the incident.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 9:01 PM IST
Shimla: At least 29 people were injured when their tempo traveller overturned in Kumarsain, about 81 kilometres from Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The incident took place at around 1:50 AM on the Shimla-Rampur National Highway near Dogra Mandi.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre, Kumarsain, for treatment. Sixteen of the injured, whose condition was stated to be serious, were shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, for treatment, police said
According to the Kumarsain police, the vehicle involved has been seized, and an investigation is ongoing. The tempo traveller was en route from Reckong Peo to the Rupidiya Nepal border.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi stated, "Rajkumar (36), originally from Jisa Pani Ward No. 1, Anchal Bheri Municipality in Banke District, Nepal, was driving the traveller. He currently resides in Dhanawali Post Office, Jawalda Village, Nankhari Subdivision, Shimla."
“The Kumarsain police have registered a case against the driver under sections 281 and 125(A) of the IPC and have initiated an investigation. The accident occurred due to the driver's negligence and rash driving,” SP Gandhi said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rampur, Naresh Sharma, said, "The driver was driving at a high speed, following which he lost control of the vehicle at a sharp turn, causing it to overturn on the side of the road. At the time of the accident, 31 people were aboard the vehicle.”
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at IGMC's emergency department, Dr Mahesh said, “Sixteen people injured in the accident have arrived at the emergency department, two of whom are in critical condition. The other 14 are undergoing treatment. The seriously injured are being transferred to the operating theatre."
Read More