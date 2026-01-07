Three Dead, Two Injured After Tempo Rams Auto-rickshaw In Maharashtra
The victims were part of a group traveling to Shani Shingnapur for darshan when the three-wheeler was rammed by the tempo head-on.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Ahilyanagar: Three youths died while two others were grievously injured after a speeding tempo rammed an autorickshaw head-on on the Rahuri-Shani Shingnapur road here on Tuesday evening.
The mishap occurred near the Tambe petrol pump in the Umbre area on the Rahuri-Shani Shingnapur road. It is understood that a group of people from Nashik were traveling to Shani Shingnapur for darshan in an auto-rickshaw. A private tempo traveler bus traveling from Shani Shingnapur towards Rahuri rammed the three-wheeler while overtaking a third vehicle.
After the collision, the tempo overturned on the side of the road while three young men in the auto-rickshaw died on the spot. At least two others in the three-wheeler were grievously injured. The deceased have been identified as Deepak Jagan Dawkhar and Akash Manoj Dawkhar, both 22 and Deep Vijay Jadhav, 20. The identity of the injured was not immediately known.
Some young men from the area immediately rushed to the spot and launched a voluntary rescue operation. The rescuers including Bhagwat Varale, Balasaheb Varale, Prathamesh Varale, Akash Lahanage, Sachin Jadhav, and others from Rahuri, with the help of ambulances, immediately admitted the injured to the rural hospital in Rahuri.
It was not immediately known whether any casualties were reported among the people traveling in the tempo. Police were yet to issue any statement regarding the mishap.
