Three Dead, Two Injured After Tempo Rams Auto-rickshaw In Maharashtra

Ahilyanagar: Three youths died while two others were grievously injured after a speeding tempo rammed an autorickshaw head-on on the Rahuri-Shani Shingnapur road here on Tuesday evening.

The mishap occurred near the Tambe petrol pump in the Umbre area on the Rahuri-Shani Shingnapur road. It is understood that a group of people from Nashik were traveling to Shani Shingnapur for darshan in an auto-rickshaw. A private tempo traveler bus traveling from Shani Shingnapur towards Rahuri rammed the three-wheeler while overtaking a third vehicle.

After the collision, the tempo overturned on the side of the road while three young men in the auto-rickshaw died on the spot. At least two others in the three-wheeler were grievously injured. The deceased have been identified as Deepak Jagan Dawkhar and Akash Manoj Dawkhar, both 22 and Deep Vijay Jadhav, 20. The identity of the injured was not immediately known.