As Heinous As Cow Slaughter, Parents' Murder: Dhami On Badrinath Temple Theft
Calling the alleged theft sacrilegious act, the Uttarakhand CM said a high-level inquiry into the incident is already underway.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday issued a warning over the alleged theft of offerings at Badrinath Temple. He called the crime as a grave sin comparable to cow slaughter and the murder of one's parents.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a religious event in Haridwar, the CM said a high-level inquiry into the incident is already underway. He confirmed that an investigation committee has been constituted and the police have registered an FIR to probe the matter.
Calling the alleged theft sacrilegious act, Dhami said stealing from a temple is an unforgivable offence. "Such an act is equivalent to the grave sin of cow slaughter and even the killing of one's parents. Whoever is found responsible will face strict action," he said.
The CM added that the inquiry committee has begun its work and further action will be taken based on its findings. He reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.
The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee had earlier constituted a probe panel, following which an FIR was also registered.
Earlier in the day, Dhami visited Prem Nagar Ashram to attend renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu's Ram Katha. Despite heavy rainfall, the CM's helicopter landed at the Gurukul helipad in Haridwar, where he greeted BJP leaders before proceeding to the venue by road.
Addressing the gathering, Dhami said it was a privilege to attend the Ram Katha in the holy city of Haridwar and listen to the discourse by Morari Bapu. He expressed hope that such spiritual events would continue to inspire devotees and that the blessings of Lord Ram would always remain with them.
The CM also said preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela are progressing on a grand scale. On the monsoon situation, Dhami said the state government has completed all necessary preparations. While alerts remain in place for some districts due to the ongoing rainy season, he assured that the administration is fully equipped to deal with any weather-related emergencies.
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