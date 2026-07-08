ETV Bharat / state

As Heinous As Cow Slaughter, Parents' Murder: Dhami On Badrinath Temple Theft

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday issued a warning over the alleged theft of offerings at Badrinath Temple. He called the crime as a grave sin comparable to cow slaughter and the murder of one's parents.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a religious event in Haridwar, the CM said a high-level inquiry into the incident is already underway. He confirmed that an investigation committee has been constituted and the police have registered an FIR to probe the matter.

Calling the alleged theft sacrilegious act, Dhami said stealing from a temple is an unforgivable offence. "Such an act is equivalent to the grave sin of cow slaughter and even the killing of one's parents. Whoever is found responsible will face strict action," he said.

The CM added that the inquiry committee has begun its work and further action will be taken based on its findings. He reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.