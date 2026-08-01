Temple Entry Row In Karnataka: 42 Booked After Dalits Allege Assault During Festival
The complainants alleged that they were assaulted solely because they belonged to the Dalit community and were told not to enter the temple.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Davanagere: A caste-related controversy has erupted in Karnataka's Davangere district after members of the Dalit community alleged they were assaulted and prevented from entering a temple during a village festival.
Karnataka Police have registered a case against 42 people under relevant provisions, including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, while district authorities later facilitated the entry of Dalits into the temple in an effort to defuse tensions.
The incident occurred on Friday night at Belalagere village in Channagiri taluk during the annual Ajji Habba festival. Three Dalit youths lodged a complaint at the Basavapatna police station, alleging that they were attacked by a group of villagers when they attempted to enter the temple after the celebrations.
The complainants alleged that they were assaulted solely because they belonged to the Dalit community and were told not to enter the temple.
However, members of another community denied the allegation of caste discrimination, claiming the youths had attempted to enter the temple after consuming alcohol and were stopped for that reason.
Following the incident, senior officials, including District Superintendent of Police HT Shekhar, Assistant Commissioner Channappa and Tahsildar Nagaraj, visited the village. The officials escorted members of the Dalit community into the temple, where they offered prayers, and later convened a peace meeting with leaders of both communities.
Basavapatna Police Station PSI Imtiaz said a minor clash had taken place between two groups. "Dalits alleged they were denied entry into the temple, while members of the other community claimed they had come after consuming alcohol. A peace meeting was held, and police are investigating the complaint," he said.
Channappa said the incident took place around 9 PM when Dalit youths were allegedly stopped from entering the temple. He confirmed that an atrocity case had been registered and assured that action would be taken against those found guilty.
"Under the Constitution, everyone has the right to enter temples and public places. No one should take the law into their own hands. We ensured the Dalit community entered the temple and offered prayers in the presence of officials to restore normalcy," he said.
Eyewitnesses said five to six people sustained injuries in the clash and were admitted to Chigateri District Hospital. They also confirmed that a complaint had been filed against 42 people, alleging caste discrimination and assault.
Villagers from the Dalit community said they had traditionally remained outside the temple during festivals and offered prayers from a distance. They described their entry into the temple in the presence of district officials as a significant and emotional moment, expressing hope that such discrimination would not recur.
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