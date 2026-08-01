ETV Bharat / state

Temple Entry Row In Karnataka: 42 Booked After Dalits Allege Assault During Festival

Davanagere: A caste-related controversy has erupted in Karnataka's Davangere district after members of the Dalit community alleged they were assaulted and prevented from entering a temple during a village festival.

Karnataka Police have registered a case against 42 people under relevant provisions, including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, while district authorities later facilitated the entry of Dalits into the temple in an effort to defuse tensions.

The incident occurred on Friday night at Belalagere village in Channagiri taluk during the annual Ajji Habba festival. Three Dalit youths lodged a complaint at the Basavapatna police station, alleging that they were attacked by a group of villagers when they attempted to enter the temple after the celebrations.

The complainants alleged that they were assaulted solely because they belonged to the Dalit community and were told not to enter the temple.

However, members of another community denied the allegation of caste discrimination, claiming the youths had attempted to enter the temple after consuming alcohol and were stopped for that reason.

Following the incident, senior officials, including District Superintendent of Police HT Shekhar, Assistant Commissioner Channappa and Tahsildar Nagaraj, visited the village. The officials escorted members of the Dalit community into the temple, where they offered prayers, and later convened a peace meeting with leaders of both communities.