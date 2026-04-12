ETV Bharat / state

Temple Committee Hikes Worship Fees At Kedarnath & Badrinath

Dehradun: To streamline standard and special rituals at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, worship fees have been increased by 5 to 10%.

Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman Hemant Dwivedi said donors constitute the primary source of revenue, and the funds generated through these rituals are utilised to cover the committee's operational expenses.

"This year, the temple committee is designing a special package module, Mega Special Puja, that bundles all rituals together. This initiative aims to ensure that devotees wishing to perform a comprehensive set of rituals can access everything within a single, consolidated package, which has been priced at approximately Rs 11 lakh," Dwivedi said.

According to Dwivedi, it has been observed that many prominent industrialists and philanthropists from across the country visit the shrine. While they wish to perform various rituals and prayers, they have had to book each ceremony individually until now, a process that often proves to be a significant logistical challenge for pilgrims.

"Consequently, the temple committee has undertaken an initiative to offer devotees a consolidated package wherein all rituals can be accessed through a single, unified module," he added.