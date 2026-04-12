Temple Committee Hikes Worship Fees At Kedarnath & Badrinath
BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi said a special package module called Mega Special Puja is being designed, bundling all rituals which will cost Rs 11 lakh.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Dehradun: To streamline standard and special rituals at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, worship fees have been increased by 5 to 10%.
Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman Hemant Dwivedi said donors constitute the primary source of revenue, and the funds generated through these rituals are utilised to cover the committee's operational expenses.
"This year, the temple committee is designing a special package module, Mega Special Puja, that bundles all rituals together. This initiative aims to ensure that devotees wishing to perform a comprehensive set of rituals can access everything within a single, consolidated package, which has been priced at approximately Rs 11 lakh," Dwivedi said.
According to Dwivedi, it has been observed that many prominent industrialists and philanthropists from across the country visit the shrine. While they wish to perform various rituals and prayers, they have had to book each ceremony individually until now, a process that often proves to be a significant logistical challenge for pilgrims.
"Consequently, the temple committee has undertaken an initiative to offer devotees a consolidated package wherein all rituals can be accessed through a single, unified module," he added.
Dwivedi said plans are being formulated to conduct these rituals during night hours, specifically when the crowd of devotees is relatively sparse.
Citing examples, he noted that similar ritual packages are currently offered at the Tirupati Balaji and Vaishno Devi shrines. A comparable model has now been developed and introduced at Kedarnath as an optional offering. "At Tirupati Balaji, a ritual known as the Udayasthamana Seva is performed, for which devotees are required to contribute approximately Rs 1.5 crore. This exclusive service encompasses all the major daily rituals performed for Lord Sri Venkateswara, spanning the entire day," he added.
The most distinctive feature of the service is that participation is strictly limited to a select group of six devotees, granting them the rare privilege of remaining in proximity to the deity throughout the day, thereby providing them with an unparalleled opportunity for darshan and worship.
"This is not merely a standard ticket purchase. Rather, it constitutes a donation-based privilege — a special entitlement that allows the devotee to avail themselves of this exclusive service for many years to come. During this period, the devotees gain a firsthand, immersive experience of nearly every significant religious ritual and ceremony conducted within the temple precincts — an experience that remains inaccessible to the general body of pilgrims," Dwivedi said.
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