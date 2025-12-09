Temperatures To Dip The Next 2 Days In Mumbai And Maharashtra
The chilly weather will continue, while AQI is predicted to be 'very unhealthy' till the evening of December 12, 2025.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai is witnessing fluctuations in the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the weather over the last 10 days. The temperatures dipped in Mumbai since Monday night, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that this fall in temperatures will continue for the next two days.
There have been strong northerly winds which have persisted after a heavy snowfall in the Himalayas. This helped to drop the minimum temperature in Mumbai on the morning of December 8 to 18.4 °C.
The IMD has predicted, "The minimum temperature could dip as low as 16 °C in the next days." These temperatures are for the suburbs, where it is usually recorded 2-3 degrees cooler than the city. The Colaba weather bureau, meanwhile, recorded the minimum of 20°C to 21°C, which has also been 2-4 degrees less than usual.
The Santacruz laboratory reported minimum temperatures from 15.7°C to 18°C. Meanwhile, the AQI has dropped in Mumbai city, and it is expected to be "very unhealthy till Friday night." People with health issues must take appropriate care as they are likely to experience respiratory problems.
Citizens have been asked to be cautious from December 9 and 12, as many regions of Maharashtra, including North Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Central Maharashtra, have been cautioned of a sharp drop in temperature at night. These places are likely to face "cold wave-like conditions," said IMD official Sushma Nair, IMD.
"It is anticipated that there will be a drop in temperatures in the mornings and at night, even if the cold wave is comparatively less severe in the Konkan region, which includes Mumbai," said Nair. There, however, won't be any change in the day temperatures as they will continue to remain in the range of 30-33°C.
Read More