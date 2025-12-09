ETV Bharat / state

Temperatures To Dip The Next 2 Days In Mumbai And Maharashtra

Mumbai: Mumbai is witnessing fluctuations in the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the weather over the last 10 days. The temperatures dipped in Mumbai since Monday night, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that this fall in temperatures will continue for the next two days.

There have been strong northerly winds which have persisted after a heavy snowfall in the Himalayas. This helped to drop the minimum temperature in Mumbai on the morning of December 8 to 18.4 °C.

The IMD has predicted, "The minimum temperature could dip as low as 16 °C in the next days." These temperatures are for the suburbs, where it is usually recorded 2-3 degrees cooler than the city. The Colaba weather bureau, meanwhile, recorded the minimum of 20°C to 21°C, which has also been 2-4 degrees less than usual.

The Santacruz laboratory reported minimum temperatures from 15.7°C to 18°C. Meanwhile, the AQI has dropped in Mumbai city, and it is expected to be "very unhealthy till Friday night." People with health issues must take appropriate care as they are likely to experience respiratory problems.