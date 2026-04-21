ETV Bharat / state

Telugu Students Shine In JEE Main 2026: Andhra Pradesh Boy Tops In Both Attempts, Many Secure 100 Percentile

Jammalamadugu: While cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is the dream of most engineering aspirants, a student from Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district has topped in both Session 1 and 2, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1.

Pasala Mohit from Jammalamadugu in YSR Kadapa has bagged a perfect 100 percentile in both attempts. His remarkable consistency in one of the country's toughest competitive examinations has brought pride to the Telugu states.

Mohit’s parents, Dr Sabitha and Dr Kiran Kumar, expressed confidence that he will continue his stellar performance in JEE Advanced and secure a seat at IIT Bombay. He is among the 26 candidates who have secured 100 percentile in the exam.

Meanwhile, many other toppers from Andhra Pradesh shared their journeys, reflecting discipline, ambition and resilience.

B Venkata Chandrasekhara Reddy, who also secured 100 percentile, said his roots lie in an agricultural family from Sainagar in Palnadu district.

“My parents worked tirelessly for me. To support them in the future I studied nearly 14 hours a day, staying away from mobile phones and social media. My goal is to become the CEO of a corporate firm,” he said, underlining the sacrifices behind his success.