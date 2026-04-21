Telugu Students Shine In JEE Main 2026: Andhra Pradesh Boy Tops In Both Attempts, Many Secure 100 Percentile
JEE Main toppers from Andhra Pradesh, Pasala Mohit, Venkata Chandrasekhara Reddy, Tunga Suprabhat and Deva Srived, attributed their success to discipline, hard work and regularity.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Jammalamadugu: While cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is the dream of most engineering aspirants, a student from Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district has topped in both Session 1 and 2, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1.
Pasala Mohit from Jammalamadugu in YSR Kadapa has bagged a perfect 100 percentile in both attempts. His remarkable consistency in one of the country's toughest competitive examinations has brought pride to the Telugu states.
Mohit’s parents, Dr Sabitha and Dr Kiran Kumar, expressed confidence that he will continue his stellar performance in JEE Advanced and secure a seat at IIT Bombay. He is among the 26 candidates who have secured 100 percentile in the exam.
Meanwhile, many other toppers from Andhra Pradesh shared their journeys, reflecting discipline, ambition and resilience.
B Venkata Chandrasekhara Reddy, who also secured 100 percentile, said his roots lie in an agricultural family from Sainagar in Palnadu district.
“My parents worked tirelessly for me. To support them in the future I studied nearly 14 hours a day, staying away from mobile phones and social media. My goal is to become the CEO of a corporate firm,” he said, underlining the sacrifices behind his success.
For Tunga Suprabhat, a topper from Enugupalem village in Vinukonda mandal, reading the Bhagwat Gita has been a stress-buster for him. He has also secured a 100 percentile in Session 2 with AIR-11 in the Open Category.
“From the first year of Intermediate, I followed a strict study routine of 14 hours daily. Whenever I felt stressed, I turned to the Bhagavad Gita or read newspapers. I aim to crack JEE Advanced and pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay,” he added.
Deva Srived, who topped in the SC category, hails from Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district and aspires to study Computer Science Engineering from IIT Bombay. Both his parents are government teachers, and his elder brother, currently studying at IIT Hyderabad, inspired him to prepare for this exam.
“I aim to join IIT Bombay to pursue Computer Science Engineering (CSE). I want to become an engineer who makes the nation proud,” he said.
These success stories once again highlight how determination, disciplined preparation, and clear goals help students from modest backgrounds achieve extraordinary milestones at the national stage.
According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), 8,00,516 candidates appeared for Session 1 (January 2026) and 10,34,330 for Session 2 (April 2026). For those who appeared in both sessions, the best of the two scores is considered for the final result.
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