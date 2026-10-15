ETV Bharat / state

Telugu Family From Odisha's Berhampur Keeps Four Generations Old 'Bommala Koluvu' Tradition Alive

The tradition at M Venkat Rao's household has been preserved for the last four generations and its preparations begin as early as Mahalaya Amavasya. As part of the festivities, dolls and figurines of various deities—crafted from clay, plastic, and fabric, and preserved in the household over the years—are arranged across nine tiers (steps) for worship.

On the first tier, the idol of presiding deity, Lord Sri Krishna, believed to be approximately 100 years old is placed. The subsequent tiers feature the Dashavatara (10 incarnations) of Lord Vishnu, the coronation of Lord Rama (Pattabhisheka), the Ashta Lakshmi (eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi), the Nava Durga (nine forms of Goddess Durga), as well as Goddesses Mahalakshmi and Saraswati, Lord Ganesha (Gajanana), and Lord Mahadeva (Shiva).

It is not merely about worshipping dolls; rather, it features a live exhibition of mythological narratives—such as the childhood pastimes of Lord Krishna, his playful interactions with the Gopis, his affectionate bond with Radha, and his friendship with Sudama.

Women of Rao's family decorating the dolls (ETV Bharat)

Friends and relatives gather at Rao’s household to witness the displays. His eldest daughter-in-law Shrabani said, "Ever since I got married, I have been participating in the 'Bommala Koluvu' festival. Through our dolls, we showcase significant stories and traditions. We begin our preparations a week in advance. Instead of showing children animated videos, we present our traditions to them through live performances—an approach that inspires the next generation to continue these customs."

The family also showcases a typical Telugu wedding-featuring rituals ranging from Jayonakulu (pre-wedding ceremonies) to the reception—as well as a scene of Shiva and Parvati on Mount Kailash.