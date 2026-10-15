Telugu Family From Odisha's Berhampur Keeps Four Generations Old 'Bommala Koluvu' Tradition Alive
As part of Bomma Koluvu, dolls and figurines of various deities, crafted from clay, plastic and fabric are arranged across nine tiers for worship.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Berhampur: A Telugu family from Berhampur in South Odisha observes a unique form of Navaratri worship known as 'Bommala Koluvu'.
The tradition at M Venkat Rao's household has been preserved for the last four generations and its preparations begin as early as Mahalaya Amavasya. As part of the festivities, dolls and figurines of various deities—crafted from clay, plastic, and fabric, and preserved in the household over the years—are arranged across nine tiers (steps) for worship.
On the first tier, the idol of presiding deity, Lord Sri Krishna, believed to be approximately 100 years old is placed. The subsequent tiers feature the Dashavatara (10 incarnations) of Lord Vishnu, the coronation of Lord Rama (Pattabhisheka), the Ashta Lakshmi (eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi), the Nava Durga (nine forms of Goddess Durga), as well as Goddesses Mahalakshmi and Saraswati, Lord Ganesha (Gajanana), and Lord Mahadeva (Shiva).
It is not merely about worshipping dolls; rather, it features a live exhibition of mythological narratives—such as the childhood pastimes of Lord Krishna, his playful interactions with the Gopis, his affectionate bond with Radha, and his friendship with Sudama.
Friends and relatives gather at Rao’s household to witness the displays. His eldest daughter-in-law Shrabani said, "Ever since I got married, I have been participating in the 'Bommala Koluvu' festival. Through our dolls, we showcase significant stories and traditions. We begin our preparations a week in advance. Instead of showing children animated videos, we present our traditions to them through live performances—an approach that inspires the next generation to continue these customs."
The family also showcases a typical Telugu wedding-featuring rituals ranging from Jayonakulu (pre-wedding ceremonies) to the reception—as well as a scene of Shiva and Parvati on Mount Kailash.
The initiative has been undertaken by Rao's family to pass on their culture to the younger generation. Bomma Koluvu (the display of dolls) is primarily organized during Dussehra and Navaratri, coinciding with Durga Puja. In the past, the tradition was observed in over a hundred households in Berhampur.
However, only four or five families continue to preserve the cultural practice at present. To prepare for this, the dolls are handcrafted three months in advance. A female member of Rao's household, Padmavati says, "We set up nine steps, with a specific theme on each one. The idol of Krishna placed on the first step is 100 years old—dating back to the time of my mother-in-law’s mother-in-law. Nowadays, children are forgetting their culture; that is why we showcase the Ramayana and the Mahabharata here."
Rao said, "The tradition has been observed since the time my father worked for the Railways. In the past, the clay dolls used to get damaged by rain, but we have carefully preserved the ones that remain."
The worship continues for ten days. On the seventh day, a 'Lalita Parayana' (recitation of texts dedicated to Goddess Lalita) and a 'bhajan' (devotional song) session are held.
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