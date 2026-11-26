Telugu Desam Party Assets Grow By Rs 50 Crore In A Year, But Income Declines By 60 Percent
The TDP in an audit report to the Election Commission said that expenditure on Group Insurance for party workers grew by 191 percent.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Delhi/Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) grew its assets by over Rs 50 crore, but its annual income declined by over 60 percent in the financial year 2025-26, a party's audit report submitted to the Election Commission has revealed.
The audit report submitted by the TDP revealed that the party held assets worth Rs 526 crore as of March 31 this year. This figure is Rs 50.10 crore higher than that of the previous year (2024-25). The assets include Rs 412 crore held as bank deposits, Rs 63.35 crore in the form of physical assets such as land, buildings, and equipment and Rs 51.37 crore in loans and advances.
According to the report, the party’s annual income fell from Rs 228.31 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 90.64 crore in 2025-26 even as the expenditure allocated for group insurance for party workers saw a significant increase, rising from Rs 15.84 crore to Rs 46.25 crore.
For the financial year 2025-26 ending March 31, 2026, the party recorded an income of Rs 90.64 crore. Of this, Rs 1.67 crore was received through fees and subscriptions, Rs 58.33 crore through voluntary contributions, and Rs 30.63 crore from interest on bank deposits and other sources.
A total of Rs 74.28 crore was spent during the said financial year. Of this, Rs 16.52 crore was incurred for election-related expenses. The party stated that the largest portion of this Rs 10.02 crore was spent on aircraft and helicopters.
Additionally, the party reported spending Rs 51.97 lakh on employee salaries and allowances, and Rs 51.57 crore on administrative and other general expenses. Within this, Rs 46.25 crore was spent on group insurance for party workers.
The report noted that in the previous year (2024-25), Rs 15.84 crore had been paid for such insurance. Furthermore, the party declared an expenditure of Rs 1.40 crore under financial charges and Rs 4.26 crore toward depreciation. The remaining amount of Rs 16.35 crore was credited to the party’s general fund.
The party also disclosed that Rs 469.42 crore, representing the closing balance, was carried forward for the 2024-25 year.
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