ETV Bharat / state

Telugu Desam Party Assets Grow By Rs 50 Crore In A Year, But Income Declines By 60 Percent

Delhi/Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) grew its assets by over Rs 50 crore, but its annual income declined by over 60 percent in the financial year 2025-26, a party's audit report submitted to the Election Commission has revealed.

The audit report submitted by the TDP revealed that the party held assets worth Rs 526 crore as of March 31 this year. This figure is Rs 50.10 crore higher than that of the previous year (2024-25). The assets include Rs 412 crore held as bank deposits, Rs 63.35 crore in the form of physical assets such as land, buildings, and equipment and Rs 51.37 crore in loans and advances.

According to the report, the party’s annual income fell from Rs 228.31 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 90.64 crore in 2025-26 even as the expenditure allocated for group insurance for party workers saw a significant increase, rising from Rs 15.84 crore to Rs 46.25 crore.

TDP logo (Special Arrangement)

For the financial year 2025-26 ending March 31, 2026, the party recorded an income of Rs 90.64 crore. Of this, Rs 1.67 crore was received through fees and subscriptions, Rs 58.33 crore through voluntary contributions, and Rs 30.63 crore from interest on bank deposits and other sources.

A total of Rs 74.28 crore was spent during the said financial year. Of this, Rs 16.52 crore was incurred for election-related expenses. The party stated that the largest portion of this Rs 10.02 crore was spent on aircraft and helicopters.