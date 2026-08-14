11 Telugu Artists Receive Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, Awards
Among 11 recipients, Kuchipudi dancer Pasumarthi Rattayya Sharma was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship while remaining artists bagged the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that folk art is an important evidence of India's cultural identity and lauded artists who are passing on Indian artforms to future generations while conferring the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards in a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.
Among the awardees, 11 artists are from Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Kuchipudi dancer Pasumarthi Rattayya Sharma was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship while remaining 10 Telugu artists bagged the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for 2024 and 2025.
"Life can be enriched through art, culture, and understanding. The natural enthusiasm of life is visible in folk and tribal arts and this can lead to unity with nature. These art forms are useful for social consciousness, which is why folk art stands as the most important evidence of India's cultural identity," Murmu said.
While conferring the awards Murmu said, "All these artists, who are passing on Indian traditional arts to future generations through their talents, are rendering invaluable service to the country."
Artists selected for Akademi fellowship were given cash prize of Rs 3 lakh each and those selected for Akademi awards were given Rs 1 lakh each.
The awardees of the Sangeet Natak Akademi awards for the year 2024 are Komanduri Seshadri (violin), Rajeshwari Sainath (Bharatanatyam), Suryanarayana Kumara (Kuchipudi), Gummadi Gopalakrishna (drama), Durshetty Ramaiah (Telangana folk dance), and Oleti Rangamani (dance).
The awardees for the year 2025 include Pantula Rama (Carnatic music), D. Srinivas (Veena), P. Nagajyoti, Seetha Nagajyoti (Kuchipudi), and Sindhe Chidambarao (Shadow Puppet Show).
Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendrasingh Shekhawat, Minister of State Rao Indrajit Singh, and Chairperson of the Sangeet and Natak Akademi Sandhyapurecha participated in the ceremony.
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