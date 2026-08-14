ETV Bharat / state

11 Telugu Artists Receive Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, Awards

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that folk art is an important evidence of India's cultural identity and lauded artists who are passing on Indian artforms to future generations while conferring the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards in a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Among the awardees, 11 artists are from Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Kuchipudi dancer Pasumarthi Rattayya Sharma was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship while remaining 10 Telugu artists bagged the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for 2024 and 2025.

"Life can be enriched through art, culture, and understanding. The natural enthusiasm of life is visible in folk and tribal arts and this can lead to unity with nature. These art forms are useful for social consciousness, which is why folk art stands as the most important evidence of India's cultural identity," Murmu said.

While conferring the awards Murmu said, "All these artists, who are passing on Indian traditional arts to future generations through their talents, are rendering invaluable service to the country."