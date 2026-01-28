Tell Surnames Of Your Spouses: Mamata Jabs PM Modi, Shah Over SIR
She claimed that mothers and sisters of Bengal who change their surnames after marriage, a common practice, are being summoned in the hearing for explanation.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Singur: Taking her attack on the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls to the next level, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked about the surnames of the spouses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
At an administrative meeting in Hooghly's Singur, she alleged that women are being summoned for SIR hearings because their changed after marriage, which is a common practice. "They are summoning our mothers and sisters for an explanation on why their surnames have changed. I ask you, Mr Prime Minister, with all due respect, what is your wife's surname? If you have admitted it, then admit it," she said.
Referring to Shah, she said, "Mr Home Minister, you will have to answer for what you are doing. What is your wife's surname? So, when the daughters of Bengal get married and go to their in-laws' houses, they change their surnames. They are being summoned for it and are being excluded from the electoral roll. This is anti-women."
Banerjee said girls change their home addresses after marriage. "And for that, they are being excluded. Everyone is ruined. This can't go on. You have seen a lot. But you haven't seen Bengal. If it responds, remember, you don't have the power to stand against Bengal," she added.
She alleged that the BJP is trying to seize power in Bengal through the SIR exercise and said the people will decide who forms the government. "This is a democracy, not a dictatorship. The people of Bengal will govern Bengal. The BJP cannot come from outside and seize it," she added.
