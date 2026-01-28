ETV Bharat / state

Tell Surnames Of Your Spouses: Mamata Jabs PM Modi, Shah Over SIR

Singur: Taking her attack on the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls to the next level, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked about the surnames of the spouses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

At an administrative meeting in Hooghly's Singur, she alleged that women are being summoned for SIR hearings because their changed after marriage, which is a common practice. "They are summoning our mothers and sisters for an explanation on why their surnames have changed. I ask you, Mr Prime Minister, with all due respect, what is your wife's surname? If you have admitted it, then admit it," she said.

Referring to Shah, she said, "Mr Home Minister, you will have to answer for what you are doing. What is your wife's surname? So, when the daughters of Bengal get married and go to their in-laws' houses, they change their surnames. They are being summoned for it and are being excluded from the electoral roll. This is anti-women."