Telecaller Held For Harassing, Assaulting Woman On Road In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested for harassing and assaulting a 21-year-old woman, whom he met on social media, in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused allegedly pressurised the woman to get into a relationship with him and when she refused, he harassed and assaulted her. The accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by the woman in Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi police station.

The incident, which took place at Ullal Main Road on December 22, was captured on a CCTV installed outside the building, where the woman stayed as paying guest. The footage shows the woman standing near the building, when the accused arrives in a car. He drags the woman along the road infront of her friend and assaults her.