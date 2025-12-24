Telecaller Held For Harassing, Assaulting Woman On Road In Bengaluru
The accused and the woman met through Instagram in 2024 and became friends. The accused is currently being questioned, police said.
Bengaluru: A man has been arrested for harassing and assaulting a 21-year-old woman, whom he met on social media, in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.
According to police, the accused allegedly pressurised the woman to get into a relationship with him and when she refused, he harassed and assaulted her. The accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by the woman in Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi police station.
The incident, which took place at Ullal Main Road on December 22, was captured on a CCTV installed outside the building, where the woman stayed as paying guest. The footage shows the woman standing near the building, when the accused arrives in a car. He drags the woman along the road infront of her friend and assaults her.
The woman later lodged a complaint at Jnanabharathi police station, alleging that the accused also snatched her bag before fleeing the scene.
Police said the accused, identified as Naveen Kumar, a telecaller, and the woman had met through Instagram in 2024 and became friends. Naveen used to call and text her regularly, they said.
An official of Jnanabharathi police station said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the same day. After this, the accused was arrested and is currently being questioned, he added.
