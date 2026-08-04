ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's TFR Declines To 1.5, Experts Call for Greater Transparency In Fertility Care

Hyderabad: Telangana's total fertility rate (TFR) has dropped to about 1.5 children per woman, much below the replacement level of 2.1.

This figure was revealed during a panel discussion in Hyderabad by Nova IVF Fertility, highlighting the growing need for transparent and ethical fertility care and educating patients on what they must know about the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation (ART) Act, 2021, before seeking fertility treatments.

Experts from the fertility sector, law enforcement, medico-legal, and media participated in the discussion on how India can strengthen public trust in assisted reproductive technology (ART).

The panel discussion on Beyond IVF: Building Trust, Ethics and Awareness in Assisted Reproductive Technology was moderated by Dr Hima Deepthi, clinical director and senior fertility specialist at Nova IVF.

The panellists noted that infertility affects nearly one in six couples, while Telangana's TFR has declined to nearly 1.5, making fertility a crucial part of the public health conversation. They highlighted that patients must be equipped with the knowledge to identify registered fertility clinics and understand their rights under the ART Act to make informed decisions.

"IVF is an emerging field, and while technology continues to advance, we also come across instances of malpractice by a few unscrupulous players. The ART Act provides a robust legal framework to address and prosecute such illegal practices," Panjagutta division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P Murali Krishna said during the discussion.