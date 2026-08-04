Telangana's TFR Declines To 1.5, Experts Call for Greater Transparency In Fertility Care
A panel discussion by Nova IVF Fertility in Hyderabad highlighted that patients must be equipped with knowledge to identify registered fertility clinics and legal rights.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana's total fertility rate (TFR) has dropped to about 1.5 children per woman, much below the replacement level of 2.1.
This figure was revealed during a panel discussion in Hyderabad by Nova IVF Fertility, highlighting the growing need for transparent and ethical fertility care and educating patients on what they must know about the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation (ART) Act, 2021, before seeking fertility treatments.
Experts from the fertility sector, law enforcement, medico-legal, and media participated in the discussion on how India can strengthen public trust in assisted reproductive technology (ART).
The panel discussion on Beyond IVF: Building Trust, Ethics and Awareness in Assisted Reproductive Technology was moderated by Dr Hima Deepthi, clinical director and senior fertility specialist at Nova IVF.
The panellists noted that infertility affects nearly one in six couples, while Telangana's TFR has declined to nearly 1.5, making fertility a crucial part of the public health conversation. They highlighted that patients must be equipped with the knowledge to identify registered fertility clinics and understand their rights under the ART Act to make informed decisions.
"IVF is an emerging field, and while technology continues to advance, we also come across instances of malpractice by a few unscrupulous players. The ART Act provides a robust legal framework to address and prosecute such illegal practices," Panjagutta division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P Murali Krishna said during the discussion.
"I urge Nova IVF and all organisations in the fertility sector to prominently display information about the ART Act and actively create awareness among patients about their rights and the legal safeguards available to them," he added.
Nova IVF Fertility CEO Shobhit Agarwal said the ART Act has brought in the much-needed regulations in fertility care. But patients must be aware of their rights, understand what ethical fertility care looks like and have access to transparent information before making treatment decisions.
"At Nova IVF Fertility, we strongly believe that building public trust in assisted reproduction requires a holistic collaboration between policymakers, regulators, law enforcement and the media. As ethical fertility care providers, it is our duty to empower the patients, beyond just providing them with fertility treatments," he added.
Medico-legal aspects in fertility treatments include aspects like patient consent, donor regulations, compliance, and age limits. Dr Geetendra Sharma, senior medico-legal expert, said the ART Act is like a guidebook that provides patients with important legal protections, including written consent, patient confidentiality, patient rights, transparent documentation and accountability from fertility clinics.
"Doctors practising assisted reproductive technology must also be familiar with the legal provisions governing ART, as ignorance of the law does not exempt them from legal liability or litigation. Every couple considering fertility treatments should understand their rights. An informed couple is in a better position to make decisions such as choosing an ART-compliant fertility clinic," she added.
On the media's responsibility in shaping public understanding, veteran health journalist Kaniza Garari said, "As ethical journalists, it is our responsibility to separate the scientific facts on infertility from misinformation. Our core objective is also to reduce the stigma associated with infertility and discourage couples from relying on unverified information," she added.
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