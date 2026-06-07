ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's 'Stree Ride' Initiative To Bring Women Into Gig Workspace

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP CV Anand on Saturday formally rolled out the state government's 'Stree Ride' initiative, allowing women to step into the gig workspace of app-based delivery and mobility services sectors.

With this initiative, the Women's Safety Department aims to fulfil three goals of safety, empowerment and financial independence for women. For this, 55 women were selected through an online application mechanism. They were imparted training in driving with the help of voluntary organisations and provided facilities for purchasing electric vehicles (EVs).

About 50 of them were trained as bike riders, four as auto drivers and one as a car driver. The department has also provided employment opportunities by connecting with mobility service providers and aggregators like Ola, Uber and Rapido.

It seeks to encourage them to join the fast-growing gig economy, a field that has traditionally been dominated by men. For those signing up, Stree Ride means far more than employment. It is about independence, confidence and stepping into spaces where women have rarely been seen.