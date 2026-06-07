Telangana's 'Stree Ride' Initiative To Bring Women Into Gig Workspace
About 55 women were imparted training in driving with the help of voluntary organisations, provided with facilities to purchase electric vehicles and offered employment opportunities.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana DGP CV Anand on Saturday formally rolled out the state government's 'Stree Ride' initiative, allowing women to step into the gig workspace of app-based delivery and mobility services sectors.
With this initiative, the Women's Safety Department aims to fulfil three goals of safety, empowerment and financial independence for women. For this, 55 women were selected through an online application mechanism. They were imparted training in driving with the help of voluntary organisations and provided facilities for purchasing electric vehicles (EVs).
About 50 of them were trained as bike riders, four as auto drivers and one as a car driver. The department has also provided employment opportunities by connecting with mobility service providers and aggregators like Ola, Uber and Rapido.
It seeks to encourage them to join the fast-growing gig economy, a field that has traditionally been dominated by men. For those signing up, Stree Ride means far more than employment. It is about independence, confidence and stepping into spaces where women have rarely been seen.
The program was attended by DGP (Women Safety Wing) Charu Sinha, secretary Anita Ramachandran, DGP (L&O) Mahesh Bhagwat, DGP (SPF) Swathilakra, transport commissioner Ilambarthi, women development and child welfare director Shruti Oja and others.
"Stree Ride is not just a transportation program but a movement that provides confidence, respect, independence and new opportunities to women," Sinha said.
Anand said small difficulties are natural in this journey as one becomes successful by overcoming them. "Take inspiration from women who drive MiG-23s and Mirages. Remember, if 50% of the population does not come out and work, the GSDP will be reduced by 50%," he added.
Kabvita, a woman rider, said there is ample freedom in gig services. "If you work in a company, you can take leave only if it allows you. However, if you have your own vehicle, you can just put it aside in case of any health problem. Also, I came into this field thinking that it would provide financial security for the family," she added.
Also Read