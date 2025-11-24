Telangana's Singareni Is In Financial Trouble: It Is Struggling To Pay Employees’ Salaries
Singareni faces a severe financial crunch due to unpaid dues of Rs 29,000 crore from Telangana power utilities, forcing overdraft borrowing and curtailing coal operations.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Singareni, once known for thriving with “black gold”, is now struggling with severe financial stress. The company, which must pay salaries to 40,716 employees every month, has been forced to depend on temporary overdraft (OD) loans from banks to manage payroll.
This crisis stems largely from Telangana’s power utilities failing to clear monthly coal and power purchase bills, pushing total pending dues to Rs 29,000 crore. Singareni has recently written to these power corporations, demanding immediate payment. Telangana GENCO is reportedly seeking external subsidies to raise funds and has requested that Singareni not halt coal supply.
Meanwhile, the thermal power stations of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka, which also procure coal, have been regularly clearing their dues, helping Singareni sustain daily operations. Although Singareni produces an average of 1.52 lakh tonnes of coal per day, one-third of this is supplied to Telangana's power plants, which have not been paying their bills.
GENCO alone owes Rs 17,000 crore, while the DISCOMs owe another Rs 12,000 crore. According to Union Power Ministry norms, DISCOMs must clear payments within 90 days or face a halt in supply. However, because Singareni, GENCO and DISCOMs are all state-owned, officials say coal and power supply cannot be cut despite mounting dues.
Falling Demand And Lower Production
As solar, wind and hydropower generation rise, demand for coal is decreasing. Additionally, industries are stepping back due to Singareni’s high coal prices. The company has been forced to slightly reduce prices, further affecting revenue. In 2023–24, Singareni transported 6.90 crore tonnes of coal, but production dropped by 38 lakh tonnes the following year, impacting turnover. Worker productivity has also declined. In 2018–19, an employee produced an average of 6.23 tonnes per daily shift; by 2024–25, this had fallen to 5.41 tonnes.
Financial Troubles Growing Every Year
Every year, Singareni’s financial trouble grows worse. Over the past decade, as of March last year, pending dues reached Rs 39,661.57 crore. Worker union leaders state that the previous government left Rs 26,000 crore in dues, and that an additional Rs 13,000 crore has accumulated under the current Congress government, raising serious concerns.
