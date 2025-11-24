ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's Singareni Is In Financial Trouble: It Is Struggling To Pay Employees’ Salaries

Once thriving with production, Singareni is now battling financial stress amid declining demand and rising overdue payments. ( Eenadu )

Hyderabad: Singareni, once known for thriving with “black gold”, is now struggling with severe financial stress. The company, which must pay salaries to 40,716 employees every month, has been forced to depend on temporary overdraft (OD) loans from banks to manage payroll.

This crisis stems largely from Telangana’s power utilities failing to clear monthly coal and power purchase bills, pushing total pending dues to Rs 29,000 crore. Singareni has recently written to these power corporations, demanding immediate payment. Telangana GENCO is reportedly seeking external subsidies to raise funds and has requested that Singareni not halt coal supply.

Meanwhile, the thermal power stations of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka, which also procure coal, have been regularly clearing their dues, helping Singareni sustain daily operations. Although Singareni produces an average of 1.52 lakh tonnes of coal per day, one-third of this is supplied to Telangana's power plants, which have not been paying their bills.

GENCO alone owes Rs 17,000 crore, while the DISCOMs owe another Rs 12,000 crore. According to Union Power Ministry norms, DISCOMs must clear payments within 90 days or face a halt in supply. However, because Singareni, GENCO and DISCOMs are all state-owned, officials say coal and power supply cannot be cut despite mounting dues.