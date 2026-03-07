ETV Bharat / state

Telangana’s Palamuru Youths Clear UPSC While In Service, Bring Pride To Mahabubnagar

Despite earlier setbacks, Venkatesh Prasad Sagar improved his UPSC rank, while Vijayasimha Reddy cleared the exam in his fifth attempt. ( ETV Bharat )

Mahabubnagar: Determination and relentless effort have brought pride to the Palamuru region in Telangana as two young officers from the district secured ranks in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Despite already holding government jobs, they continued their preparation and achieved their long-cherished goal.

Venkatesh Prasad Sagar

M Venkatesh Prasad Sagar from Nizalapuram village in Moosapet mandal secured the 358th rank in the UPSC results. The only son of Satyayya and Yashodamma, Venkatesh was known as a hardworking student from a young age. He completed his intermediate and postgraduate studies at the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, before beginning his journey toward civil services.

Although he had earlier secured a rank around 700 in the UPSC examination, he was unable to reach his desired position. Instead of losing hope, he continued preparing.

His persistence paid off when he secured the 27th rank in the Telangana Group-1 examination conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission and was selected as a Deputy Collector in Nalgonda district. Currently undergoing training in Hyderabad, he continued his UPSC preparation alongside his duties and eventually improved his rank in the latest results.

Speaking after the results, Venkatesh said he aims to become an IAS officer and work for the welfare of the poor. “I focused on my goal and continued my efforts despite setbacks. I am happy to have secured a better rank this time,” he said.

Vijayasimha Reddy

Another achiever from the region is Vijayasimha Reddy, currently serving as the MPDO of Khillaganapuram. He secured the 682nd rank in the UPSC examination.