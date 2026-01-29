ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's Medaram Jatra Fetches Huge Crowd On First Day, Sammakka To Arrive Today

Medaram: The Telangana Kumbh Mela literally turned into a sea of devotees on the first day (Wednesday) with the ceremonial arrival of Sarlamma on the first day of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Medaram under Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district.

Lakhs of devotees and their families reached the site in bullock carts, buses and other means of transport to witness the historic ritual. Early in the morning, special prayers were offered to Sarlamma at the temple in Kannepalli, about 3.5 kilometres from Medaram. The rituals were conducted under the supervision of chief priest Kaka Sarayya. Women of the village decorated the temple courtyard with colourful rangoli designs, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Ministers Seethakka and Adluri Lakshman Kumar, Mulugu district collector Divakara, SP Sudheer Ramnath Kekan and senior officials reached Kannepalli to participate in the ceremony. At 7.40 pm, when Sarlamma was brought out of the Kannepalli temple, Shivashaktis went into a trance and swayed in devotion. As tribal devotees danced and blew traditional horns, ministers and officials welcomed the forest goddess with deep reverence and spiritual ecstasy.

Outside the temple, devotees fulfilled their vows by prostrating on the ground. Priests carried Sarlamma in a bamboo basket, walking over the devotees as part of the traditional ritual. The emotional sight moved devotees to tears as they raised chants praising the forest goddess.